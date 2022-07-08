Uddhav Thackeray: 'Bow and arrow' poll symbol will remain with Shiv Sena

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 July,2022 03:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray. File pic


Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asserted that the 'bow and arrow' symbol will remain with the original party.

The Shiv Sena President also said the Supreme Court's July 11 verdict will decide future of Indian democracy and not just that of Shiv Sena.




He also demanded mid-term elections in Maharashtra, saying that people should be allowed to take a stand on toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him.


Addressing a press conference here, Thackeray said the change of power in the state could have happened with grace and in a dignified manner in 2019 and not with "betrayal" as was done last week.

He was referring to the Sena and BJP's parting of ways after the 2019 Assembly poll results over the issue of rotational chief minister.

Thackeray hit out at the rebel Shiv Sena group for keeping mum when the BJP targeted and "abused" him and his family in the last two-and-a-half years.

"You keep in touch with them and betray your own party like this," he said without naming Shinde.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a fresh plea of the Uddhav Thackeray led faction challenging appointment of Eknath Shinde as chief minister of Maharashtra on July 11

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said it will be listed before an appropriate bench on July 11.

(with inputs from PTI)

