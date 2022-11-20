×
Uddhav Thackeray-led faction's office razed in Kalyan-Dombivli as part of anti-encroachment drive

Updated on: 20 November,2022 07:29 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Sena workers held a protest against the demolition

Uddhav Thackeray-led faction's office razed in Kalyan-Dombivli as part of anti-encroachment drive

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) logo. File Pic


The Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials in Thane demolished eight shops, one of which housed the local office of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), as part of an anti-encroachment drive, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.


However, local Sena leader Ramakant Devlekar alleged that the demolition action that took place on Saturday was due to his refusal to join the faction of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, according to the PTI.



Also Read: Governor calls Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 'Old Idol', draws Uddhav Sena fury


He said, "other illegal structures in the area were not touched."

Sena workers held a protest against the demolition.

Meanwhile, KDMC ward officer Kavita Hile said that the structures were encroachments and the razing was carried out after following all civic rules, including issuing notices, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

