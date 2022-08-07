Breaking News
Andheri kidnap case: ‘I feel as if I’ve finally woken up from my nightmare’
Maharashtra: Why ban on plastic-coated packaging won’t help
Maharashtra: Exhausted CM advised rest by doctors, delegates ministers’ powers to babus
Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on Sunday
ISRO launches its new SSLV-D1 rocket from Sriharikota
PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog's governing council meeting
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Uddhav Thackeray sacks Shiv Senas Nanded district chief ahead of Maha CMs visit

Uddhav Thackeray sacks Shiv Sena's Nanded district chief ahead of Maha CM's visit

Updated on: 07 August,2022 04:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be on a day's tour of Nanded on Monday

Uddhav Thackeray sacks Shiv Sena's Nanded district chief ahead of Maha CM's visit

File Photo


Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday sacked the party's Nanded district chief Umesh Munde for indulging in "anti-party activities", a senior party leader said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be on a day's tour of Nanded on Monday.

A statement from Shiv Sena secretary Vinayak Raut said Thackeray took the decision to remove Munde as the party's Nanded district chief in view of his "anti-party activities".


Also Read: Maharashtra cabinet expansion next week; Devendra Fadnavis to get Home portfolio

In June this year, Shinde and 39 other Sena legislators had rebelled against the party leadership, leading to the fall of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which comprised the Sena, NCP and Congress.

Shinde was on June 30 sworn in as the chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM.

Uddhav Thackeray's son and Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday claimed the Eknath Shinde-led government was "illegal" and would not last long.

The former state minister also said he does not feel anger towards the rebel MLAs who toppled the government led by his father, but feels sad.

mumbai mumbai news nanded uddhav thackeray Eknath Shinde devendra fadnavis

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK