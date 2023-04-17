Venugopal's meeting was also an extension of Gandhi's effort of uniting the Opposition against the BJP government ahead of the 2024 polls

Congress General Secretary meets Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's Mumbai residence

Listen to this article Uddhav welcomes Congress general secretary KC Venugopal at his residence x 00:00

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said on Monday that his party stood solid behind Uddhav Thackeray despite their ideological differences.

The Congressman met Thackeray at his Bandra residence, and briefed media together with the ex-CM. He said he has invited Thackeray to Delhi to meet Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The meeting is being seen as a ice-breaker after the parties shared differences over VD Savarkar issue.

Venugopal's meeting was also an extension of Gandhi's effort of uniting the Opposition against the BJP government ahead of the 2024 polls.

"I came here to convey the message of the Congress president Kharge, Sonia ji and Rahul Ji. The message is clear. The democracy has been demolished by the BJP in Maharashtra. They are targetting every party, especially the Sena. The Congress stands in solidarity with Uddhav ji and the Shiv Sena," he said.