Ukrainian actor Armen Ataine, arrested in the Torres investment scam, was found to have a forged birth certificate and falsely claimed Indian nationality. The fraud, which has affected over 10,000 investors, has seen over Rs 57 crore defrauded.

Ukrainian actor Armen Ataine, who was arrested in connection with the ongoing Torres investment fraud case, has been found to have possessed a fake birth certificate and falsely claimed to be an Indian national, the Mumbai Police revealed. Ataine, who was apprehended last week, was placed under 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court on Monday after his police custody came to an end. The police did not request an extension of his custody, though they noted that they may apply for a fresh remand if further investigation requires it.

According to the police remand note, Ataine allegedly presented various forged documents, including a birth certificate, Aadhaar card, and a driving licence, during his investigation. The police became suspicious of the birth certificate after it listed the F Ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as the issuing authority. Upon further verification with the F Ward, it was found that the birth certificate was forged. PTI reports that the actor’s attempt to pass himself off as an Indian national, along with the counterfeit documentation, has raised further concerns about his involvement in the elaborate scam.

The Torres investment scam revolves around Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd, the company behind the Torres jewellery brand, which has been accused of defrauding investors through a Ponzi scheme and multi-level marketing (MLM) tactics.

So far, six individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. According to PTI, over 10,800 investors have lodged complaints with the Mumbai Police, alleging they were duped in the fraud.

The total amount defrauded from the investors is believed to exceed Rs 57 crore, as confirmed by police officials.

The company allegedly promised investors lucrative returns on their investments, but instead, it appears to have operated as a Ponzi scheme, using funds from newer investors to pay returns to earlier ones. The arrest of Ataine adds a significant development to the ongoing investigation, which has raised concerns over the scale and reach of such fraudulent schemes.

As per PTI, the police are continuing their efforts to unravel the full extent of the scam and identify any other individuals involved. Authorities are also looking into the possibility of further international connections in the case, given Ataine's foreign nationality.