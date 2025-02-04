BMC Budget 2025 at a glance: Major takeaways for Mumbaikars

The additional municipal commissioners presented the budget to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who is the state-appointed administrator of the civic body, at the BMC headquarters in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday presented its highest-ever budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. The Mumbai's civic body presented its budget of Rs 74,427 crore for the year 2025-26.

The additional municipal commissioners presented the budget to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who is the state-appointed administrator of the civic body, at the BMC headquarters in Mumbai.

"The budget estimate for FY 2025-26 is proposed at Rs 74427.41 crore, which exceeds the budget estimates of 2024-25 i.e. Rs 65180.79 crore, by 14.19 per cent," the document reads.

Here’s how the BMC Budget will impact Mumbaikars:

Tax on slum businesses

The BMC aims to assess around 50,000 commercial establishments in slums for property tax, expected to generate Rs 350 crore to improve services and infrastructure for slum dwellers.

Transportation and Commercial Hub

The proposed Transportation and Commercial Hub at Dahisar Check Naka is situated on the Western Express Highway. In this project, lodging arrangements are planned for convenience of passengers arriving from other States to Mumbai. Additionally, commercial offices, parking space for passenger vehicles and other similar facilities are proposed. A star category hotel with 456 passenger bus parking, 1,424 motor vehicle parking and 131 rooms is proposed in said project

Roads and traffic department

The BMC has allocated Rs 5,100 crore for road and traffic infrastructure improvements. BMC is striving to complete the construction of ROBs at Vikhroli Bridge, Nahur Bridge (Phase-1), Gokhale Bridge and Carnac Bridge before monsoon and open the same for traffic. Also, the contract period for the work of Belasis Bridge is till April 2026. But, BMC intends to complete the same before stipulated timeline and open it for traffic by the end of 2025.

by the end of 2025.

Multilevel robotic car parking

Work orders have been issued for 194 capacity multilevel car parking near Apsara Pen Shop, Flora Fountain (Hutatma Chowk) in A Ward. Also, tender process for 640 four wheelers and 112 two wheeler space at Worli Engineering Hub in G/S ward and contractor has been appointed. In future the parking space available will be for 834 vehicles. The budget provision for the proposed work is Rs 200 crore.

‘Universal Footpath Policy’ is already formulated and proposed to be implemented in Greater Mumbai, focusing on creating more pedestrian friendly and differentially abled friendly footpaths.

Expansion of free healthcare services

The BMC has established 250 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray – Aapla Dawakhana clinics, including 33 polyclinics and diagnostic centres, offering free medical check-ups, medication, and blood tests. Since their launch, these facilities have benefited nearly 90 lakh patients. In the upcoming financial year, the civic body plans to open 25 more Aapla Dawakhana clinics and three physiotherapy centres to further expand healthcare access.

Recreation

BMC has acquired 10 acre amenity plot adjacent to Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan & Zoo. Under Zoo extension project, it is proposed to develop exhibits for various exotic species like Giraffe, Zebra, White Lion, Jaguar, etc. on this plot. A bird exhibit at proposed satellite facility of Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo at Mulund.

A separate toll-free helpline number for information about bookings/reservations and complaints regarding activities such as swimming pools, theatres, zoo.

A lumpsum provision of Rs 25 crore is proposed in B.E. 2025-26 for providing various infrastructural facilities in order to develop Koliwadas in the city of Mumbai and to attract tourists.

Garden Department

301 Gardens, 358 Playgrounds, 484 Recreation grounds and 1 Shilpgram maintained by BMC.

A total of 4,416 trees proposed to be planted on 17 different plots.

Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Urban Greening Project – Contractor has been appointed and Letter of Acceptance (LOA) is issued to plant Bamboo trees on open space near service road along Eastern Express Highway.

It is planned to develop ‘Mumbai Public Park’ on a combined plot including 120.12 acre land taken over from The Royal Western India Turf Club Ltd. and 170 acre land out of total land reclaimed under Mumbai Coastal Road (South) Project. Out of this, consultant is appointed to prepare the design for 120.12 acre Mahalaxmi Race Course land. Also, Expression of Interest (EOI) for development on about 170 acre land is invited from eligible and reputed companies as a Volunteer Agency without any financial commitment of BMC

Goregaon Mulund Link Road: In Phase-III, a non-invasive solution i.e. Tunnels under Aarey and Sanjay Gandhi National Park is being implemented to enable preservation of city’s green forests and its lakes

Anandvan Green Belt: BMC intends to develop ‘Anandvan Green Belt’ along the periphery of Sanjay Gandhi National Park between Borivali to Goregaon. Natural stone pathway for citizens alongwith tree plantation on both sides and bio-toilets will be included in this initiative

Support for BEST undertaking

Despite high funding requirements for its projects, the BMC has allocated Rs 1,000 crore as a grant to the BEST Undertaking, continuing financial support since 2012-13. The BMC mentioned that since 2012-13, it has provided Rs 11,304.59 crore in financial assistance to BEST. An amount of Rs 992 crore is sanctioned by the 15th Finance Commission for the purchase of electric buses. Out of this, Rs 493.38 crore is already received and disbursed to BEST Undertaking.

Worli plot auction for private development

In order to generate revenue from BMC plots, BMC has taken a policy decision to auction BMC plots under 100% Annual Statement of Rates (ASR). Accordingly, it is decided to auction BMC plot at Asphalt Plant, Worli on lease for development through private developers.

Educational infrastructure enhancements

BMC unveiled an annual education budget of Rs. 3955.64​ crore for the Financial Year 2024-25 on ​Tuesday morning. The civic body has augmented funds allocated for education by approximately Rs. ​630 crore compared to last FY's budget ​ (revised) estimate of Rs. ​3321.55 crore.

Mission SAMPURN: For overall development of students, it is decided to implement ‘Mission SAMPURN’ (School Infrastructure, Admission, Merit, Productivity, Universalisation, Responsibility, Nutrition and Health) from academic year 2025-26.

Purak Poshan Aahar (Supplementary Nutrition) - Education Department intends to provide Supplementary Nutrition along with mid-day meal to the students of BMC schools from Nursery to 10th Std. for physical development of the students.