The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) in Maharashtra’s Thane district has sanctioned a budget of ₹988.72 crore for the financial year 2025-26, placing significant emphasis on smart infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and gender inclusivity.

According to PTI, UMC Commissioner Manisha Ahwale, who also serves as the civic body's administrator following the conclusion of the corporators' five-year term, granted approval for the budget on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference post-approval, she noted that a slight increase in water tax has been implemented as part of the revenue generation strategy to maintain fiscal stability.

As per PTI, the civic administration has projected an income of Rs 286.53 crore from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) grant, Rs 120.41 crore from property tax, and Rs 72.25 crore through water tax collections. The budget has been framed with a five-point agenda, focusing on smart infrastructure, digitalisation, revenue enhancement, environmental responsibility, and gender parity.

Significant allocations have been designated within the financial plan, including Rs 50 crore dedicated to educational initiatives and Rs 225.34 crore earmarked for salaries and various allowances. Additionally, major developmental projects have been incorporated, such as the construction of a new administrative headquarters for UMC, official bungalows for both the mayor and commissioner, the establishment of a boat club, the development of a town hall, and an ambitious riverfront rejuvenation programme.

PTI reports that these projects are designed to elevate civic amenities while simultaneously ensuring financial sustainability. Ahwale reiterated that the focus remains on advancing public infrastructure through modernisation and sustainability measures, with a keen interest in leveraging digitalisation for more efficient governance.

Furthermore, environmental conservation remains a key pillar of this year’s budget, with initiatives aimed at enhancing green spaces, mitigating pollution, and promoting sustainable urban development. Efforts to foster gender parity through policy implementation and resource allocation have also been prioritised within the fiscal plan.

The budgetary strategy underscores UMC’s commitment to improving the quality of life for Ulhasnagar residents, ensuring enhanced public services, and fostering long-term civic development. According to PTI, officials have affirmed that the financial plan will be executed with transparency and accountability, aligning with the broader vision of transforming Ulhasnagar into a more liveable and progressive urban centre.

