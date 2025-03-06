Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > UNESCO satisfied with Maharashtras presentation on World Heritage tag for 12 forts CM Fadnavis

UNESCO satisfied with Maharashtra's presentation on World Heritage tag for 12 forts: CM Fadnavis

Updated on: 06 March,2025 11:14 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Speaking at the inauguration of 13D theatre at Panhalgad in Kolhapur showcasing the battle of Panhala, the CM said the state government is very confident all the 12 forts would get the coveted tag

UNESCO satisfied with Maharashtra's presentation on World Heritage tag for 12 forts: CM Fadnavis

CM Devendra Fadnavis (above) said that the state government will provide adequate funds for the restoration of Panhala fort. File Pic

Listen to this article
UNESCO satisfied with Maharashtra's presentation on World Heritage tag for 12 forts: CM Fadnavis
x
00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said UNESCO was satisfied with the state government's presentation on the proposal seeking World Heritage status for 12 forts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, reported the PTI.


Speaking at the inauguration of 13D theatre at Panhalgad in Kolhapur showcasing the battle of Panhala, the CM said the state government is very confident all the 12 forts would get the coveted tag, as per the PTI,.


"Prime Minister Narendra Modi nominated 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for UNESCO's World heritage site tag. A high level delegation led by minister Ashish Shelar went to Paris and submitted the proposal. UNESCO is satisfied with the presentation given by our team and now I have been invited to give a second presentation at UNESCO in May," CM Fadnavis said, according to the PTI.


The forts of Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Panhala, Shivneri, Lohagad, Salher, Sindhudurg, Suvarnadurg, Vijaydurg, Khanderi in Maharashtra and Jinji in Tamil Nadu have been included in the proposal.

"We are here because of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Without him, we wouldn't have been here," he asserted, the news agency reported.

CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government will provide adequate funds for the restoration of Panhala fort.

"The Mughals and British did everything to wipe out the signs of freedom from Raigad by unleashing atrocities. That is why the restoration of Raigad will take some time. But I am confident the restoration of Panhala will be done at the earliest," the CM said, as per the PTI.

Maharashtra to get Space Tech Policy in three months, says CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra will formulate a Space Tech Policy in the next three months, said CM Fadnavis on Thursday while asserting that the coming era belongs to advanced technologies.

Speaking at the 'Space-Tech for Good Governance' conference here, the CM emphasised the transformative potential of space technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in governance.

"The coming era belongs to these advanced technologies," he said while hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for formulating policies that recognize the importance of space tech and integrating the private sector into its growth.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra devendra fadnavis fort shivaji maharaj unesco India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK