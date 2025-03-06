Speaking at the inauguration of 13D theatre at Panhalgad in Kolhapur showcasing the battle of Panhala, the CM said the state government is very confident all the 12 forts would get the coveted tag

CM Devendra Fadnavis (above) said that the state government will provide adequate funds for the restoration of Panhala fort. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said UNESCO was satisfied with the state government's presentation on the proposal seeking World Heritage status for 12 forts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, reported the PTI.

Speaking at the inauguration of 13D theatre at Panhalgad in Kolhapur showcasing the battle of Panhala, the CM said the state government is very confident all the 12 forts would get the coveted tag, as per the PTI,.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi nominated 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for UNESCO's World heritage site tag. A high level delegation led by minister Ashish Shelar went to Paris and submitted the proposal. UNESCO is satisfied with the presentation given by our team and now I have been invited to give a second presentation at UNESCO in May," CM Fadnavis said, according to the PTI.

The forts of Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Panhala, Shivneri, Lohagad, Salher, Sindhudurg, Suvarnadurg, Vijaydurg, Khanderi in Maharashtra and Jinji in Tamil Nadu have been included in the proposal.

"We are here because of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Without him, we wouldn't have been here," he asserted, the news agency reported.

CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government will provide adequate funds for the restoration of Panhala fort.

"The Mughals and British did everything to wipe out the signs of freedom from Raigad by unleashing atrocities. That is why the restoration of Raigad will take some time. But I am confident the restoration of Panhala will be done at the earliest," the CM said, as per the PTI.

Maharashtra to get Space Tech Policy in three months, says CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra will formulate a Space Tech Policy in the next three months, said CM Fadnavis on Thursday while asserting that the coming era belongs to advanced technologies.

Speaking at the 'Space-Tech for Good Governance' conference here, the CM emphasised the transformative potential of space technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in governance.

"The coming era belongs to these advanced technologies," he said while hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for formulating policies that recognize the importance of space tech and integrating the private sector into its growth.

(with PTI inputs)