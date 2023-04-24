Unfortunate that Pakistan's certificate needed to decide whom real Shiv Sena belongs to: CM Eknath Shinde taunts Uddhav Thackeray

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 April,2023 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

Top

Thackeray said seeing the kind of support he is getting from people, even Pakistan will know whom the real Shiv Sena belongs to, but the Election Commission is unable to recognise it as it is suffering from cataract

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday took a dig at his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, saying it is unfortunate that Pakistan's certificate is required to decide whom the real Shiv Sena belongs to.


Thackeray, while addressing his party Shiv Sena (UBT)'s rally held at Pachora in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra this evening, said seeing the kind of support he is getting from people, even Pakistan will know whom the real Shiv Sena belongs to, but the Election Commission is unable to recognise it as it is suffering from cataract.



Also Read: Kharghar deaths: Uddhav Thackeray demands resignations of CM Shinde, his deputy Fadnavis


Referring to his statement, Shinde said at an event in Thane, "Somebody spoke in Jalgaon that even Pakistan will know whom the real Shiv Sena belongs to. This is unfortunate and tragic that Pakistan's certificate is needed to decide whom the Shiv Sena belongs to."

Earlier this year, the Election Commission recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, and allotted the 'bow and arrow' symbol to it. Shinde's rebellion against Thackeray in June 2022 split the Sena and led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra mumbai Eknath Shinde uddhav thackeray Shiv Sena mumbai news

