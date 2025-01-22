he rider of the two-wheeler lost control of the vehicle and skidded and came in contact with the rear right tyre of the bus, leading to severe injuries on his head, the police said

An unidentified biker rider died after a being hit by a Brihanmumbai Electric Transport and Supply (BEST) undertaking bus in Gorai on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the wet lease bus operated by Evey Group on the A-277 route was going from Kandivali Railway Station (West) to Borivali Station (West). The rider of the two-wheeler lost control of the vehicle and skidded and came in contact with the rear right tyre of the bus, leading to severe injuries on his head.

The rider was rushed to Bhagwati Hospital and was later shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where he was declared dead at 12.30 pm by Dr Kranti, the on-duty physician.

The police is trying to establish the identity of the victim.

The police is conducting a probe while authorities from BEST and Evey Group are also conducting an inquiry into the accident. Inspector Ravindra Korde said the driver of the bus, Sandesh Shrikant Sutar, and Conductor Ramesh Motiram Rathod are in the police station for inquiry.