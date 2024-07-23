Breaking News
Substantial allocation for Maharashtra in Budget Devendra Fadnavis to Opposition

Updated on: 23 July,2024 05:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Fadnavis accused the opposition of trying to build a "negative narrative"

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that "substantial allocations" are earmarked in the Union Budget 2024 for Maharashtra, reported the PTI.


Fadnavis accused the opposition of trying to build a "negative narrative".



According to the PTI, while speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Devendra Fadnavis claimed the Opposition parties had prepared their reaction against the Budget in advance to build a negative narrative against the Central government.


"The Budget includes substantial allocations for Maharashtra. It is advisable for the opposition to thoroughly examine the Budget before reacting," he said.

Devendra Fadnavis' response came soon after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged anti-Maharashtra bias in the Budget despite the state being the largest taxpayer.

The senior Maharashtra BJP leader took a dig at Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Maharashtra opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar who alleged the apprenticeship programme in the Budget is copied from the Congress manifesto.

"If this is the case, then both leaders should welcome the Budget instead of criticising," Devendra Fadnavis added, as per the PTI.

He also took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "khatakhat" (being swift) remark which went viral during the Lok Sabha poll campaign. Gandhi had purportedly promised a transfer of Rs 1 lakh in the bank account of one woman from every poor household in the country if the Congress won the elections.

"Where is their (Congress') Khatakhat Khatakhat scheme? They are in power in some states, but we do not see it being implemented in any of those states," Devendra Fadnavis added.

He also addressed allegations on Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, led by BJP allies and part of the Modi-led NDA government, receiving more funds than Maharashtra.

"Maharashtra will receive Rs 908 crore under MUTP-3 which will strengthen the local railway network in Mumbai. Mumbai Metro will get Rs 1,087 crore, the Mumbai-Delhi corridor Rs 499 crore, MMR green urban transport Rs 150 crore, and Nagpur Metro Rs 683 crore. The budget includes the provisions of Rs 814 crore for Pune Metro and Rs 690 crore for schemes related to the Mula Mutha river," Devendra Fadnavis claimed, as per the PTI.

He argued that though the BJP is not in power in Himachal Pradesh, the Himalayan state will receive more funds through the Budget.

"Why should anyone be unhappy about other states receiving funds when there is already sufficient allocation for Maharashtra?" Devendra Fadnavis asked, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

(with PTI inputs)

