Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST demands Rs 3,000cr from BMC, is allotted Rs 800 cr
Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra
Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
NCPCR chief issues summons to Netflix India over alleged availability of explicit content and accessibility to minors on the platform
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Budget 2024 Rahul Gandhi slams govt says it is Kursi Bachao Budget

Budget 2024: Rahul Gandhi slams govt, says it is 'Kursi Bachao Budget'

Updated on: 23 July,2024 03:38 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the budget was "copy and paste" job of the Congress manifesto for 2024 polls and previous budgets

Budget 2024: Rahul Gandhi slams govt, says it is 'Kursi Bachao Budget'

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Budget 2024: Rahul Gandhi slams govt, says it is 'Kursi Bachao Budget'
x
00:00

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday dubbed the Union Budget 2024 a "kursi bachao budget" and claimed it makes "hollow promises" to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allies at the cost of other states.


Rahul Gandhi also claimed that the budget was "copy and paste" job of the Congress manifesto for 2024 polls and previous budgets.



In a post on X, Gandhi said, " 'Kursi Bachao' Budget. Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states. Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian. Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets."


The Congress also slammed the Union Budget as being "more focused on posturing than action" and claimed that the "copy-paste government" has borrowed heavily from the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

The opposition party in its post claimed that the government had "tacitly" admitted that "mass unemployment is a national crisis", and said the budget has "political compulsions written all over it".

Follow Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for 2024-25, her seventh straight presentation, surpassing the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai. This is the first budget in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term in office.

Mamata Banerjee dubs budget politically biased

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday dubbed the Union Budget 2024-25 as "politically biased and anti-poor" and slammed the Centre for "depriving" the state, reported the PTI.

The chief minister wondered what wrong West Bengal committed that it had been "deprived" by the Centre.

"Bengal has been completely deprived in this Union budget. This doesn't look into the interest of the poor. The budget is politically biased. This is directionless and has no vision. It is only to serve a political mission," she told reporters on the state assembly premises.

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget for the 2024-25 financial year. 

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Union Budget Budget 2024 rahul gandhi congress BJP nirmala sitharaman India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK