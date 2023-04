Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given 7-point programme for Mumbai BJP: Ashish Shelar

Shah, among the key strategists of the BJP, arrived in Mumbai late Saturday evening and had chaired a meeting with the core committee of the Mumbai BJP where he also reviewed organisational works, Shelar told reporters

Ashish Shelar. File Pic

Union Minister Amit Shah has given the Bharatiya Janata Party a seven-point programme to implement in Mumbai, the party's metropolis unit chief Ashish Shelar said on Sunday.

Shah, among the key strategists of the BJP, arrived in Mumbai late Saturday evening and had chaired a meeting with the core committee of the Mumbai BJP where he also reviewed organisational works, Shelar told reporters.

"Shah gave us a seven-point programme to implement to serve Mumbaikars better. The core committee meeting was convened in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and others," Shelar said.

Civic polls in several cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are due since early 2022 but were not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These civic bodies are under administrators at present.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was ruled by the Shiv Sena, which split in June last year into factions led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an ally of the BJP, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

