The approval was conveyed to the state officials in a meeting in New Delhi, which was also attended by State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who had discussed the implementation of the cable car project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by the Central Government

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik submits a memorandum to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on the implementation of the Cable Car project through ropeway in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has given in-principle approval for the implementation of the cable car project through ropeway in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in the future.

Gadkari emphasised the importance of developing an integrated transport system to minimise travel time across MMR, especially between the suburbs and Mumbai Airport, said Sarnaik.

The proposed project, aimed at addressing growing urbanisation and transport challenges in the MMR, will be executed through a public private partnership (PPP) model or joint financial collaboration between the central and state governments, he said.

The project is being implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The pace of urbanisation is increasing in the entire area stretching from Palghar to Uran-Pen in Raigad district. Considering the daily pressure on the available public transport services such as road transport, railways, and metro, it is necessary to develop air services like "cable car" in the future, Sarnaik said.

Gadkari instructed V Umashankar, Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, to initiate a survey and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to bring the project to fruition, Sarnaik stated.

A comprehensive transport plan would soon be presented (to Gadkari), incorporating the cable car project and other innovative solutions.

"A detailed survey will be conducted soon to assess the technical and financial feasibility of the cable car project. Based on the findings, a DPR will be prepared and submitted for further approvals," said Sarnaik.

The cable car system is expected to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce emissions, and provide a reliable alternative for commuters.

"This initiative will revolutionise the transportation system in the MMR, and address the pressing challenges of traffic congestion, pollution, and infrastructure gaps. With Gadkari's in-principle approval, the cable car project moves closer to becoming a reality, promising a transformative impact on urban mobility in the region," Sarnaik said.

(With PTI inputs)