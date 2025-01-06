The cable car project proposes ropeway services to complement existing road, rail, and metro systems and the preservation of ecological and cultural landmarks such as Elephanta Caves, Matheran, and Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. (Pic/X)

Listen to this article Maharashtra transport minister to pitch cable car project to Nitin Gadkari in Delhi meeting x 00:00

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik will present a proposal to launch a cable car project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) during a meeting of transport ministers in Delhi on Tuesday, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will chair the meeting to discuss the ambitious Developed India 2047 initiative, stated PTI.

During the meeting, Sarnaik is set present a proposal to implement a cable car project in MMR under the Central Government's Parvatmala Project.

"The cable car project will provide an aerial alternative to traditional public transport alleviating congestion while preserving the natural and cultural heritage of the region," Sarnaik stated.

The cable car project proposes ropeway services to complement existing road, rail, and metro systems and the preservation of ecological and cultural landmarks such as Elephanta Caves, Matheran, and Sanjay Gandhi National Park, reported PTI.

The minister added that feasibility surveys and Development Plan Reports (DPRs) will be prepared post-approval of the cable car project.

Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari suggests skill development courses for tribal students

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday requested the Maharashtra Tribal Development Department to enhance the skills of tribal students in the state through various courses and help them in becoming engineers, doctors and civil servants.

The Minister of Road, Transport and Highways was addressing a gathering at the prize distribution programme of a state-level competition organised by the department, PTI reported.

The Union minister asked the state's minister of Tribal Development Ashok Uike, who also attended the programme, to conduct ratings of 'ashrama shalas (residential schools)' for tribal students and facilitate those with good performance inorder to set up skill development institutes.

The Union minister highlighted the need to aim high and batted for rolling out schemes to ensure quality education and skill development courses for tribal children.

"Help the tribal children become professionals like researchers, doctors, engineers and civil servants," Gadkari said.

He urged the administration to focus on educating tribal students so that they can work in the hotel business as loco pilots and airline pilots.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)