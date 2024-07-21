Unite and work to make Maharashtra a premier destination for industry, says Sharad Pawar

Pawar recalled how this area on the outskirts of Pune city emerged as an industrial hub due to the initiative taken by late Y B Chavan, the first chief minister of the state

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar appealed to the people to unite and make Maharashtra a "premier destination" for trade and industry, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking at a party rally in neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday, he recalled how this area on the outskirts of Pune city emerged as an industrial hub due to the initiative taken by late Y B Chavan, the first chief minister of the state, reported PTI.

Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in October this year.

Pimpri-Chinchwad grew as an automobile hub and then Hinjewadi, Chakan and other areas in the Pune district emerged as IT centres, Pawar noted, reported PTI.

"The development should not stop. We have to come together to make Maharashtra a premier destination for trade and industry," he said, reported PTI.

"Our government changed the face of Pimpri Chinchwad. This used to be a collection of small villages. We brought the IT sector here, we gave jobs to youth here. Today, the Opposition will not rest without giving a new direction to this state, to our country," Pawar added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Madhav Kinhalkar, who was with the BJP until recently, joined the NCP (SP) on this occasion. Kinhalkar was a minister of state for home in the Sharad Pawar-led Maharashtra government between 1990 to 1995.

Originally a Congress leader, he has represented Bhokar in Nanded district as an MLA.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar stood up when he came face to face with his estranged nephew and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar at an official meeting in Pune on Saturday, reported PTI.

The NCP (SP)'s Baramati MP Supriya Sule, however, claimed that while her father followed protocol by standing up, the deputy CM objected when he asked questions about the disbursal of development funds.

Sharad Pawar, 83, attended a meeting of the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) in his capacity as a Rajya Sabha member.

As soon as Ajit Pawar, who was to chair the meeting as guardian minister of the district, walked in, the senior Pawar rose to his feet like other participants did.

"He stood up to follow protocol, and this is what all political workers should take inspiration from," Sule said at her party's rally in Pimpri Chinchwad later in the evening, reported PTI.

Ajit led a rebellion against his uncle last year and split the NCP to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra.

