Breaking News
Mumbai: Kalina school reduces 12-year-old to tears
Missing Aurangabad rapper resurfaces: ‘Why are they so scared of my song?’
Daily COVID-19 deaths jump to nine in state; two from Mumbai
Mumbai: Couple tie knot with fake ID; youth held for child marriage
Mumbai: Bandra’s U-bridge now gets chain link fencing
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Unseasonal rain with lightning and thunderstorm lash parts of Mumbai

Unseasonal rain with lightning and thunderstorm lash parts of Mumbai

Updated on: 13 April,2023 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to civic officials, the island city and eastern suburbs received light rain, while the western suburbs witnessed heavy showers with lightning and thunder between 1 am to 2 am

Unseasonal rain with lightning and thunderstorm lash parts of Mumbai

Representative Image


Unseasonal rain with lightning and thunderstorm lashed parts of Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday, bringing some respite from the hot and humid weather in the city.


According to civic officials, the island city and eastern suburbs received light rain, while the western suburbs witnessed heavy showers with lightning and thunder between 1 am to 2 am.



The Malwani fire station and Goregaon recorded 21 mm rainfall each, Borivali fire station 19 mm, HBT Trauma Care Hospital (Jogeshwari) 17 mm, Marol fire station 14 mm and Kandivali fire station 12 mm.


Also Read: Mumbai: Four persons arrested for cheating senior citizen

Due to intense rain for a brief period, there was accumulation of water in some low lying areas. The civic body said there was no complaint of heavy waterlogging anywhere in the city and suburbs.

According to some citizens, thunderstorm and strong winds hit parts of Mumbai and as a result, trees and branches fell in some areas like Marol. The tin sheets of some houses were also blown away by the wind in Marol.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there was no report of any injury due to the rain.

The public transport services, including the local trains and BEST buses, were running normally in the city and suburbs.

(With inputs from PTI)

mumbai rains brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news borivali

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK