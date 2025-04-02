CM Devendra Fadnavis had unveiled a 100-day transformation programme for Maharashtra in December to ensure transparency, accountability and swiftness in the administration

The Mahayuti government will complete 100 days in office on April 14. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed government departments to upload the execution status of the 100-day action plan on the official portal by May 1, reported the PTI.

The Mahayuti government will complete 100 days in office on April 14.

Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that secretaries of 26 departments attended a review meeting chaired by him.

"Out of 938 action points, 411 have been accomplished so far which is 44 per cent (execution), while 16 per cent are lagging and 40 per cent are in final stages,' he told reporters, adding that a review meeting of 22 departments will be held on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The CM said he directed departmental secretaries to finish the task by May 1 and upload details of the execution of action points and reasons for the delay and non-execution.

"The action points are rated by the Quality Council of India', CM Fadnavis added.

Against the backdrop of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) campaign for speaking in Marathi in banks and other establishments, the chief minister said, "It is not wrong to emphasise the use of spoken Marathi. However, no one should take the law into their hands or strict action will follow," as per the PTI.

Speaking on the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, the CM said the investigation is being taken to its logical conclusion.

"A charge sheet was already filed. The prosecution will now focus on ensuring strict punishment to the accused," he said, the news agency reported.

Earlier, in February, CM Fadnavis, along with two Deputy Chief Ministers, Ekanth Shinde and Ajit Pawar, chaired the meeting to review the progress of the plan. It was in this meeting that the CM praised the departments who have done an excellent job in achieving the goals.

Last year in December, CM Fadnavis had chaired the meeting to give an action plan for the coming 100 days.

“The CM has mentioned that departments scoring less than 40 percent marks will be taken into negative consideration,” the statement issued by CM Fadnavis’s office mentioned. Besides CM Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, the meeting was attended by senior IAS officers, including Sujata Saunik, chief secretary of Maharashtra.

(with PTI inputs)