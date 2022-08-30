Vidhie Mukerjea seeks Mumbai court's permission to stay with mother Indrani Mukerjea

Vidhie claimed she was deprived of her mother's companionship as a minor when Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015, in connection with her daughter Sheena Bora's murder, and the separation has affected her "emotional well-being"

Indrani Mukerjea. File Pic

Vidhie Mukerjea, daughter of ex-couple Indrani and Peter Mukerjea currently in London, has moved an application before a special CBI court here seeking permission to stay with her mother in Mumbai after she returns to India.

Vidhie claimed she was deprived of her mother's companionship as a minor when Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015, in connection with her daughter Sheena Bora's murder, and the separation has affected her "emotional well-being".

Vidhie has been living in London for several years. She is returning to India on September 10, as per her application.

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, is currently out on bail.

In the plea, moved through advocate Ranjeet Sangle, Vidhie said she was a minor when her mother was arrested in 2015 and has been deprived of her mother's companionship, love and warmth since the day of her arrest and has not been with her for the last seven years.

This has seriously affected the emotional well-being of the applicant, it said, adding that Vidhie is now finding it extremely difficult to cope with the separation and hence she is desirous of being able to freely communicate and live with her mother as and when she wishes to.

The plea further said that Indrani Mukerjea is suffering from irreversible cerebral ischemia, she is frail and requires proper personal and medical care, which the applicant would like to provide to the best of her ability and time.

Indrani Mukerjea has no family apart from the applicant, in Mumbai, it added.

Vidhie's plea further said since her statement had been recorded by the CBI in the case, she felt it "right and proper" to seek prior permission from the special court, presiding over the case.

"To be able to reside with one's mother, to take care of one's ailing mother and to be taken care of by one's mother, is a fundamental right of any child and as such...," the plea added.

Special court judge SP Naik Nimbalkar has asked the prosecution to file its say and adjourned the matter to September 7.

Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai, and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. The body was burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district.

Bora was Indrani's daughter from her previous relationship.

The murder came to light in 2015, after Rai spilled the beans about the crime following his arrest in another case.

Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. He was granted bail by the high court in February 2020.

