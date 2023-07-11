Vikhroli East-West connector misses yet another deadline!

Will now be ready only in June 2023; delays inconveniencing locals, as they now have to travel 10-15 minutes for a mere 5-minute drive

The Vikhroli East-West bridge. Pics/Sameer Markande

The cost of the Vikhroli East-West connector has once again hit by a significant increase of Rs 8.92 crore. Initially estimated at Rs 45.77 crore, the project’s cost has now escalated to Rs 97.37 crore thanks to multiple increases in cost. The new estimated completion date is set for June 2024.

The proposal for the revised completion date and cost of the project was approved by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee last week. The connector project received approval in 2018 with a cost of Rs 45.77 crore and was supposed to be completed by October 2020. However, in October 2021, the BMC approved a cost acceleration proposal of Rs 42.77 crore. The project’s completion deadline was then set for May 2023.

Currently, only 40 per cent of the project has been completed. The increase in cost is primarily due to design changes, such as the thickness of the bottom plate of the main girder, which was suggested by IIT Mumbai, changing from 25 millimetres to 36 millimetres. Last week, the standing committee approved an additional Rs 8.92 crore for acceleration. Consequently, the total cost of the project has reached Rs 97.37 crore.

According to the proposal, this cost increase is attributed to the increased quantity in the original contract and adjustments based on the consumer index and wholesale price index. The project’s cost was initially estimated using the 2013 schedule rate. Furthermore, BMC has set a new completion deadline for the project: June 2024.

The controversy surrounding the Vikhroli station level crossing dates back to its closure in 2011. In 2012, BMC decided to construct a vehicular bridge over the railway crossing. The initial design for the bridge was prepared in 2015, and construction work commenced in 2018. However, in 2019, the railway suggested technical changes to the bridge.

“Every time we hear a new deadline for this project and a variation in cost, BMC should at least officially declare the final opening date of the flyover,” said Mario Jose Rodrigues, Vice President of Bombay Catholic Sabha and a local resident. The delays and cost escalations have caused inconvenience to the locals, as they now have to travel an additional 10 to 15 minutes for a mere 5-minute drive to Vikhroli West, added Mario.

