A village panchayat in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district has ruled that individuals from other states must obtain official permission to conduct business, following a recent row over anti-India slogans.

The gram panchayat of Trimbak village in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district has decided to impose restrictions on individuals from other states seeking to conduct business within its jurisdiction, officials confirmed on Wednesday. This decision follows a recent controversy involving an Uttar Pradesh family accused of raising anti-India slogans.

The village, situated in Malvan taluka approximately 500 km from Mumbai, has put up banners at multiple locations to inform the public of the new regulation, according to PTI reports. These notices state that any individual from outside Maharashtra intending to engage in small-scale trade—such as scrap dealing, vegetable vending, hawking, or street selling—must first seek approval from the village head or gram panchayat officials. Only after obtaining formal permission will they be allowed to operate within Trimbak, the officials said.

The gram panchayat has made it clear that hawkers and street vendors from other states who fail to secure the required authorisation will not be permitted to conduct business in the village. Strict measures will be enforced against those who disregard the rule, according to the authorities.

A senior police official confirmed the decision, highlighting that a gram panchayat, as an elected village body, holds the legal authority to establish regulations aimed at ensuring the orderly functioning of the village. The official also emphasised that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents and was not intended to target any specific community.

This move comes in the wake of an incident on 23rd February, during the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy cricket match held in Dubai, where a scrap dealer from Uttar Pradesh, along with his wife and teenage son, allegedly raised anti-India slogans. Following the controversy, the man and his wife were arrested, while their son was detained by police in Malvan town, PTI reports.

Subsequently, local municipal authorities demolished a shop that the family had taken on rent, citing illegal construction as the reason. Additionally, another shop owned by the man's elder brother was also razed by civic officials. The twin demolitions have reportedly left the family shaken, prompting them to consider leaving the coastal town altogether, as per PTI.

The gram panchayat’s decision has sparked discussions in the region, with some viewing it as a necessary step to maintain law and order, while others question the implications for inter-state traders. As the implementation unfolds, officials are closely monitoring the response from local residents and businesses.