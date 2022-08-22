Breaking News
Vinayak Mete death: Driver had wrong judgement, says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Updated on: 22 August,2022 01:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mete, the 52-year-old Shiv Sangram Party leader was killed when his car was reportedly heading towards Mumbai and hit a truck from behind on the expressway near Madap tunnel in Raigad district on August 14.

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic


Over a week after former MLC Vinayak Mete died in a car crash on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said it was an "utterly wrong judgement" of the car driver, according to the PTI.


Mete, the 52-year-old Shiv Sangram Party leader was killed when his car was reportedly heading towards Mumbai and hit a truck from behind on the expressway near Madap tunnel in Raigad district on August 14.

Officials said, He was travelling to Mumbai from his home district Beed to attend a meeting called by the state government regarding the Maratha quota.


Fadnavis was on Monday responding to a calling attention notice in the state Assembly by Congress legislator Varsha Gaikwad on Mete's death in the accident, as per the PTI.

"The driver changed the lane and tried to overtake a heavy commercial vehicle in the middle lane from left side. There was already another heavy vehicle in the left lane and there was no space for overtaking it. It was an utterly wrong judgement of the driver, Fadnavis said, the PTI reported.

Thus, the accident impact was on Mete's side who was sitting behind in the car. The driver's side of the vehicle was not affected or damaged,¿ the state home minister said. 

(with PTI inputs) 

