Breaking News
Mumbai: AC locals to be upgraded to Vande Metro trains
Mumbai Crime: Three-woman gang poses as maids to burgle homes
Not again! say Mumbai citizens after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes
Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat
Mumbai: Mithi to be a nullah for another year
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat

Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat

Updated on: 21 May,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Police search for missing cat in Virar, suspect abductor to have thrown it in a nullah

Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat

The missing cat and her kittens. Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article
Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat
x
00:00

The Virar police are in search of a cat who was allegedly kidnapped in a gunny sack by a resident of Sai Ratna Tower. The accused has been booked under the Animal Cruelty Act. The accused, Ashok Lad, 45, and the complainant, Pradnya Meher, 41, stay in the same society. Meher was taking care of a cat, who gave birth to two kittens in April.


Speaking to mid-day, Meher said, “On April 20, I saw the two kittens crying and couldn’t find their mother. On April 28, I asked Lad about the cat and he confessed that he took it elsewhere, as it used to bite his wife. I informed the police but they needed evidence, so I checked CCTV footage and saw Lad taking the cat on April 17. He told me he threw the cat into a nullah.”



Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Three-woman gang poses as maids to burgle homes


mid-day also contacted Lad who said, “The cat had been biting my kids. I took her and released her a few meters away from the society. I had told Meher earlier about the biting.”

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
virar mumbai police mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK