Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat

Police search for missing cat in Virar, suspect abductor to have thrown it in a nullah

The missing cat and her kittens. Pic/Hanif Patel

The Virar police are in search of a cat who was allegedly kidnapped in a gunny sack by a resident of Sai Ratna Tower. The accused has been booked under the Animal Cruelty Act. The accused, Ashok Lad, 45, and the complainant, Pradnya Meher, 41, stay in the same society. Meher was taking care of a cat, who gave birth to two kittens in April.

Speaking to mid-day, Meher said, “On April 20, I saw the two kittens crying and couldn’t find their mother. On April 28, I asked Lad about the cat and he confessed that he took it elsewhere, as it used to bite his wife. I informed the police but they needed evidence, so I checked CCTV footage and saw Lad taking the cat on April 17. He told me he threw the cat into a nullah.”

mid-day also contacted Lad who said, “The cat had been biting my kids. I took her and released her a few meters away from the society. I had told Meher earlier about the biting.”