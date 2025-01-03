Hyderabad man arrested in Virar for rape, fraud, and threatening victims with intimate photos

Imamuddin Irfan, the accused

The Bolinj police in Virar arrested a man accused of raping and defrauding a 36-year-old doctor. Police said the accused, Imamuddin Irfan, 38, has “duped and destroyed the lives” of over half a dozen professional women, including doctors and bankers, by falsely promising marriage and extorting money.

Police sources revealed that Imamuddin befriended the victim on a matrimonial site in 2022. Claiming to be a mechanical engineer and senior bank officer, he gained her trust, entered a physical relationship, and swindled her of lakhs of rupees.

The victim later discovered he was married with children. When she tried to end the relationship, Imamuddin defamed her by sharing intimate photos with her friends and family and even threatened her at gunpoint.

A case was registered and under the supervision of senior Inspector Rajendra Tendulkar, Inspector Prakash Sawant, along with his team began the investigation to trace the accused. After his anticipatory bail was rejected last week, police traced Imamuddin to Hyderabad and arrested him.

Investigators found that Imamuddin had similarly defrauded other women. In Pune, he duped a bank manager of R30 lakh and even took a car loan in her name, he used fake police or judicial plates on the car to impress others. Another case in Hyderabad revealed Imamuddin had raped another women under the pretext of marriage and cheated her of money.

“Imamuddin’s family has disowned him,” said Inspector Sawant. Currently homeless, he allegedly survives by staying in hotels and living off the money he obtains from defrauding women. Imamuddin also duped an assistant police inspector attached to the Thane Anti-Narcotics Department of Rs 11.5 lakh.

According to reports, Imamuddin allegedly took the amount under the pretext of registering a BMW car in the name of the officer's father but instead registered the car in his own name and fled. Following a complaint filed by the officer, a case was registered at the Wagle Estate Police Station in Thane on December 29.