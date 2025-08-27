Navi Mumbai’s Shivchaya Mitra Mandal (SMM) celebrates Ganeshotsav 2025 with a Pandharpur-themed Navi Mumbaicha Raja. The 10-ft idol is housed in an 80-ft-long replica temple, featuring QR-code entry, CCTV surveillance, 55 volunteers, and special lanes for women, seniors, and differently-abled devotees to ensure safe and organised darshan for lakhs

As Ganeshotsav festivities kick off today, Navi Mumbai’s oldest Ganesh mandal, Shivchaya Mitra Mandal (SMM) in Turbhe, is all set to welcome lakhs of devotees with a grand replica of Pandharpur’s Vitthal-Rukmini temple. The 80 ft-long, 40 ft-wide, 40 ft-tall shrine, designed by art director Amol Pashte, will house the 10 ft idol of Navi Mumbaicha Raja, sculpted by Nikhil Khatu.

As Ganeshotsav festivities kick off today, Navi Mumbai’s oldest Ganesh mandal, Shivchaya Mitra Mandal (SMM) in Turbhe, is all set to welcome lakhs of devotees with a grand replica of Pandharpur’s Vitthal-Rukmini temple. The 80 ft-long, 40 ft-wide, 40 ft-tall shrine, designed by art director Amol Pashte, will house the 10 ft idol of Navi Mumbaicha Raja, sculpted by Nikhil Khatu.

With saffron flags, devotional abhangas and visuals of the Wari, the replica promises to transport devotees to Pandharpur. “The design is so authentic that even regular pilgrims will feel they are inside the real temple,” said Ankush Vaiti, president of SMM. But the organisers know that spiritual grandeur comes with a big responsibility of managing the 8–10 lakh devotees expected over the 11-day festival. For this, the mandal has rolled out a tech-enabled crowd control system.

“Along with QR-code-based entry tokens for time-bound darshan, we have installed 12 CCTV cameras inside and outside the pandal for round-the-clock monitoring. Over 55 trained volunteers will be on duty to guide devotees and prevent overcrowding,” informed Vaiti. On the sensitive issue of visitor safety and medical support, he clarified, “We have not done insurance for the visitors, but around three to four ambulances will be stationed near the pandal throughout the festival. In case of emergencies, devotees will be taken to nearby hospitals on priority.”

The Navi Mumbai police too will provide bandobast and manage traffic snarls in and around Turbhe, while special lanes have been created for women, senior citizens and differently-abled devotees. Founded in 1971 by Baba Seth Patil, the mandal is in its 55th year and is known for balancing breathtaking decorations with social initiatives. This year too, besides darshan, the festival line-up includes ayurvedic camps, blood donation drives, free book distribution and felicitation of achievers. Posters will also promote NMMC’s cleanliness drive, Nishchay Kela Number Pahila.

Ashok Patil, secretary of SMM, said, “Lakhs of devotees come to seek blessings every year. The Pandharpur theme will attract even bigger crowds this time, and our focus is to ensure a safe and smooth darshan for all.” From being Navi Mumbai’s first public Ganesh mandal in 1971 to now going hi-tech in 2025, Shivchaya Mitra Mandal’s Navi Mumbaicha Raja continues to blend devotion with discipline, ensuring that faith, festivity and safety walk hand in hand.