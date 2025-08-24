Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Vote theft taking place for 10 years ECI should have conducted probe Raj Thackeray

Vote theft taking place for 10 years, ECI should have conducted probe: Raj Thackeray

Updated on: 24 August,2025 12:54 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Speaking to the local office-bearers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in Pune ahead of municipal elections, he asked party workers to scrutinise voter lists carefully

Vote theft taking place for 10 years, ECI should have conducted probe: Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article
Vote theft taking place for 10 years, ECI should have conducted probe: Raj Thackeray
x
00:00

MNS president Raj Thackeray on Saturday said he had been talking about 'vote theft' since 2016, and the Election Commission should have conducted a probe when both Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the BJP's Anurag Thakur alleged voter list frauds, reported news agency PTI.

MNS president Raj Thackeray on Saturday said he had been talking about 'vote theft' since 2016, and the Election Commission should have conducted a probe when both Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the BJP's Anurag Thakur alleged voter list frauds, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking to the local office-bearers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in Pune ahead of municipal elections, he asked party workers to scrutinise voter lists carefully.



Referring to the allegations of manipulation of voter lists by Rahul Gandhi and Anurag Thakur, Thackeray said, "When members from Opposition as well as the government are raising doubts, the ECI should have investigated them, but it prefers to suppress the matter. The ECI will not do it, as it fears that the vote theft of the last 10 years will be exposed," reported PTI.


"They have managed to form the government by stealing votes all these years," he said, without specifying which political party he was talking about.

"Our candidates got defeated not because they did not get votes, but because the votes cast for them never reached them....Therefore, if we want success, we will have to expose their vote theft. Every party worker needs to scrutinise voter lists carefully," he said, reported PTI.

The MNS could not win a single seat in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

While the INDIA bloc is accusing the government of vote theft ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, he has been raising the issue for the past nine years, Raj Thackeray said.

"Vote theft has been taking place for the last ten years. I have been speaking about it since 2016. I also met Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and other opposition members. In 2017, I had suggested boycotting the polls," he said, reported PTI.

Mahayuti can't win if polls are conducted with honesty: Uddhav Thackeray

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday claimed that the BJP-led Mahayuti can not win in Maharashtra if elections are conducted with honesty, reported PTI.

He also criticised the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for allowing the Indian team to play with Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Speaking at an event of the Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Sena, a teachers' union affiliated to his party, Thackeray said teachers who are roped in for election work should ensure that votes are not stolen.

"They (Mahayuti alliance) cannot win if elections are held honestly, certainly not in Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi has exposed how they stole votes. He has torn their 'burqa' (veil)," the Sena (UBT) chief said, reported PTI.

The Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP won the 2024 Maharashtra legislative assembly election in a landslide, securing 235 out of 288 seats.

Thackeray, meanwhile, also targeted the Union government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for allowing the Indian team to play with Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

It is good that people hit the streets in their thousands for the protection of elephants, dogs and pigeons, he said, referring to recent protests.

"There should be humanity. But where is your humanity when our civilians are killed in Pahalgam, when our soldiers are killed? Our defence minister said that Operation Sindoor is still on. The prime minister said blood and water cannot flow together," he said, reported PTI.

"How do you (then) give permission to play a cricket match with Pakistan," Thackeray asked.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

raj thackeray maharashtra navnirman sena Election Commission maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK