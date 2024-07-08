'Wagh nakh' being brought from London not original, says historian Indrajit Sawant

Sawant noted that the 'Wagh nakh' used by the legendary emperor is in the Mahrashtra's Satara itself

The 'wagh nakh' or tiger claw-shaped weapon of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that the Maharashtra government intends to bring from a museum in London is not "original," said historian Indrajit Sawant.

Indrajit Sawant stated on Monday that the one used by the legendary emperor is in the state's Satara itself, reported PTI.

The state government had reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding with the London-based museum last year to get the 'wagh nakh' that was used by the founder of the Maratha Empire to kill Bijapur Sultanate's general Afzal Khan in 1659.

The 'wagh nakh' is an enduring and revered symbol of the warrior king's tenacity and valour, as it was used to subdue and kill a physically larger opponent.

"The wagh nakh is being brought to Maharashtra on a loan agreement of Rs 30 crore for three years. In its reply to my letter, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London has said there is no evidence the wagh nakh (in its possession) belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Sawant told reporters in Kolhapur.

"The team from Maharashtra under Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar that visited London to sign the loan agreement has been told to display this information. The real wagh nakh is in Satara itself," Sawant claimed, reported PTI.

According to the news agency report, another researcher, Pandurang Balkawade, told a Marathi TV channel that Pratapsinh Chhatrapati gave the 'wagh nakh' from his personal collection to Britisher Garnt Duff between 1818 and 1823, adding that Duff's descendants handed it over to the museum.

However, as per the PTI report, Sawant said Pratapsinh Chhatrapati showed the 'wagh nakh' to several people after Duff left India.

Speaking on the issue, minister Shambhuraj Desai noted that it is well known that the 'Bhavani talwar' and the 'wagh nakh' are in London.

"Our government verified the details and then signed the MoU. If historians have any other view, our government will clarify the issue," Desai said, reported PTI.

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar said the government's stand is clear: all artifacts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which are inspirations for the people, will be preserved, promoted and put on display.

(With inputs from PTI)