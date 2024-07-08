Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the lack of pre-monsoon preparedness, despite crores of rupees being spent

Maharashtra assembly and legislative council were adjourned due to heavy rains in Mumbai. File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai rains: Both houses of Maharashtra legislature adjourned x 00:00

Maharashtra Assembly and Legislative Council were reportedly adjourned for the day on Monday as several legislators and other officials were unable to reach the legislature complex due to heavy rains in Mumbai and other parts of the state, reported PTI.

The Lower House reportedly assembled for the day at 11 am, when Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar brought up the problems faced by people in Mumbai due to the heavy rains. He criticized the lack of pre-monsoon preparedness, despite crores of rupees being spent.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to this, Rahul Narwekar noted Mumbai had recorded 300 mm of rainfall (overnight) and many MLAs and ministers were yet to reach the legislature complex. "There is no quorum as well. I am adjourning the House till 1 pm," assembly speaker Narwekar said, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, when the House reassembled, Narwekar said the legislature staffers needed to return home, and even several MLAs and ministers had not been able to come.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Sindhudurg district recorded 216.5 mm of rainfall (in 24 hours) and added that 374 people have been reportedly rescued and shifted to safer places. Raigad district has received 95.6 mm of rain. In Mumbai, Colaba (in south Mumbai) recorded 93.8 mm of rain and Santacruz (in the western suburbs) 266.9 mm.

Fadnavis noted that the Sion-Kurla railway track was under water, and there was flooding in the Chunabhatti area, which affected the Harbour Line suburban services.

The Central Line services were delayed and the operations on its fast line were affected due to flooding at Nahur. The Mahalaxmi Express was halted at Ambernath. In Thane, too, some long-distance trains were reportedly terminated, Fadnavis said.

The Western Railway's suburban services were delayed by 15 minutes, reported PTI.

He noted that there is a forecast of heavy rains and an 'orange' alert has been issued in the coastal areas.

Wadettiwar reportedly demanded that the monsoon session be extended at least by a day. On July 12, there will also be legislative work because of the council elections.

Ashish Shelar (BJP) reportedly said there was a high tide of 4.4 metres on Monday.

"We were all busy with elections and contractors responsible for the cleaning and desilting of drains had a field day," he said.

The waste removed from the drains has now gone back there due to heavy rains, Shelar said, and according to the PTI report, he demanded action against the contractors. Later, Narwekar adjourned the house for the day.

As per the news agency report, the legislative council was also adjourned for the day by deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe. "Due to heavy rains in various parts of the state as well as in Mumbai, several legislators and state officials could not reach Mumbai to attend the session," she said.

Gorhe also directed the state government to make a statement in the Upper House on Tuesday on the Worli hit-and-run incident, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)