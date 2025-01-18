Breaking News
Wandering tiger that walked 500 km goes missing

Updated on: 18 January,2025 06:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Officials are investigating pugmarks and other signs after the big cat has gone undetected on camera traps for over a week

Wandering tiger that walked 500 km goes missing

The cub seen in the picture is the tiger that travelled from Tipeshwar to Solapur and the adult is its mother T22

The operation to capture the tiger that travelled from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal to Solapur has commenced. The team is attempting to track the tiger on foot since it has not been detected on camera traps for over a week, and there have been no recent reports of cattle kills.


A forest department official involved in the operation said, “More than 20 camera traps have been installed in the area of its last sighting. However, there have been no images of the tiger for a week, suggesting it might have moved. The Rapid Response Team (RRT) and forest staff are currently searching for indirect evidence, such as pugmarks, to determine its current location.”


Officials confirmed that the tiger was last spotted at Yedshi Ramling Ghat Sanctuary in Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad) and noted no recent instances of cattle kills in the vicinity. The department has enlisted Dr Khobragade, who has extensive experience in wildlife rescue and conflict management. He has successfully conducted operations involving tigers, leopards, sloth bears, and elephants, particularly in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region and neighbouring states.


Dr Khobragade said, “Our RRT, along with the local forest staff, has begun efforts to safely capture the tiger. We are focusing on locating its latest position, and once we have precise information, we will formulate a strategy to dart and relocate the animal.”

The RRT from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve includes members such as Ajay C. Marathe (police constable and shooter), Vikas Tajne, Yogesh Lakde, Praful Wadghure, Gunanak Dhore, Dipesh Tumhare, Wasim Sheikh, and driver Amol Korpe, along with Akshay Dandekar. The operation is being monitored by Kushagra Pathak, deputy conservator of forest (Solapur), and B A Pol, deputy conservator of forest (Dharashiv), along with their respective teams.

The young male tiger, believed to be a cub of tigress T22 from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary and born in 2022, has travelled approximately 500 kilometres to Solapur in search of new territory. Researchers estimate the tiger is about 2.5 years old.

