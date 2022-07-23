Breaking News
Maharashtra: H1N1 cases balloon 787 per cent in 11 days
Rebellion by Shiv Sena legislators betrayal of humanity, says Aaditya Thackeray
India's third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
Pharmacist murder: NIA court sends 7 accused to 14-day judicial custody
CBSE announces Class 12 results; overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent
68th National Film Awards: Complete list of winners
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Was Salman Khan Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar meet a courtesy visit

Was Salman Khan-Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar meet a courtesy visit?

Premium

Updated on: 23 July,2022 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Officials say yes, but sources say the actor met the commissioner of police regarding a weapons licence that he has applied for, after he had recently received a threat to his life

Was Salman Khan-Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar meet a courtesy visit?

Salman Khan met Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar on Friday. File pics


Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, and officials have said it was a courtesy visit. However, sources said that Khan met Phansalkar regarding a weapons licence which he has applied for, after a threat note was found near his residence earlier in June.

Salman Khan mumbai police Sidhu Moose Wala mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK