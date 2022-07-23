Was Salman Khan-Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar meet a courtesy visit?

Officials say yes, but sources say the actor met the commissioner of police regarding a weapons licence that he has applied for, after he had recently received a threat to his life

Salman Khan met Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar on Friday. File pics

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, and officials have said it was a courtesy visit. However, sources said that Khan met Phansalkar regarding a weapons licence which he has applied for, after a threat note was found near his residence earlier in June.