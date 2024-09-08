A male passenger was standing near the door of the moving train. As he attempted to disembark, he slipped on the platform and fell towards the gap between the moving train and the platform, an official said

Screengrab from the CCTV footage

Railway cops on Ganesh Visarjan 2024 duty, deputed at the Govandi Railway Station in eastern Mumbai, saved a passenger's life on Sunday, the officials said.

According to the officials, on September 8, at around 7:32 pm, the railway police officials on duty for the Ganpati immersion at Govandi Railway Station managed to save a passenger's life.

"The officers, including API Darade and constables WPC/463 Nimgere and WPC/1510 Manjusha Dev, were patrolling the area near platforms 1 and 2 when they noticed a local train arriving from CSMT to Panvel," an official said.

The official added that during the busy time, a male passenger, aged between 30 and 35 years old, was standing near the door of the moving train. As he attempted to disembark, he slipped on the platform and fell towards the gap between the moving train and the platform. The officers acted swiftly and rushed to rescue him.

"Seeing the passenger in danger of falling under the train, the officials rushed towards him and quickly pulled him away from the tracks. They then moved him to safety. The passenger did not sustain any injuries and after being checked for any possible injury, he left the station, an official said.

The entire incident was also captured in a CCTV footage.

