Watch video: Dramatic rescue of man who climbed OHE Pole near Bandra station in Mumbai



Updated on: 01 January,2025 04:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The incident had also briefly disrupted the Mumbai local train services that resumed only after the rescue operation was complete, the officials said



The man sitting at the OHE Pole before being rescued


Days after the officials dramatically rescued a man who had climbed Overhead Equipment (OHE) Pole near Bandra station in Mumbai, a video of his rescue operation has surfaced.


According to the officials, the incident took place on December 29, 2024, at around 5:10 pm, when the railway officials received an information regarding a man who climbed on the OHE Pole at kilometer no. 14/20D between Bandra and Khar Road stations and was sitting on the OHE Pole.


In the video, the man can be seen sitting on the OHE Pole and refusing to get down.




The incident caused delays to two local trains -- Train No. 90652, which was delayed from 5:17 to 5:31 pm, and Train No. 98755, delayed from 5:21 to 5:33 pm on December 29.

The officials said that upon receiving the information, ASI Shankar Lal Verma and his team quickly arrived at the scene. They observed the man on the pole and immediately informed the Bandra Station Master, Praveen Anand.

The railway authorities, along with GRP and OHE staff, responded promptly to the situation and launched the man's rescue operation.

"The power supply to the affected section was cut off to ensure safety, and soon, OHE official Saif Ali also arrived at the location," said an official.

A detailed rescue plan was prepared and while the man was being asked to get down from the OHE Pole without hurting himself, a safety sheet was placed at the bottom.

The video shows that the man later fell from the pole and landed on the safety plastic sheet.

The railway official said that by 5:31 pm, the man was safely rescued and brought down from the pole.

He added that after being brought down, the man was taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra west for a medical check-up, where doctors confirmed he was mentally unstable.

No criminal activity was suspected in this incident, he said.

