In a lighter moment on a hectic Tuesday for Mumbai's office goers, a stray dog entered the train much to the joy of some and fear of others

Entering the 4:55 pm double fast train at Bandra, the stray dog entered the first class compartment. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Listen to this article Stray dog accidentally enters Virar-bound train at Bandra; gets off at Andheri x 00:00

An unlikely passenger boarded the Mumbai local train on Tuesday at Bandra leaving many Mumbaikars excited at the new passenger, who was a stray dog.

Entering the 4:55 pm double fast train at Bandra, the stray dog entered the first class compartment but was soon left confused as he was surrounded by more people than he expected, and let out a few barks before calming down.

While many young couples and college students giggled and got happy at the sight, several others including a family, and an old man, were caught off-guard. As the dog tried to navigate its way in the crowd, they were a little nervous around the animal.

However, the dog soon found comfort in a college boy who comforted him, before letting him go on his way to the next door. Seeing an opportunity, he tried to get off the moving train but was stopped by concerned on-lookers.

While the dog attempted to get off at Andheri, he was met with a huge crowd. However, the passengers soon made way for it to safely get off in time before the train started again towards Virar.

While many onlookers took videos, college students wanted to video call their friends to show them the surprise visitor.