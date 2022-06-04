Watt lag gayi: 20 booked for power theft at Amboli

The accused, residents of Makadpada slum, illegally drew electricity after their connections were snapped for non-payment of bills

Adani officials disconnect power over non-payment of bills, at Chembur. File pic

The Amboli police have booked 20 slum dwellers on the charge of stealing electricity worth Rs 2.75 lakh. The power connections of the accused, who live at Makadpada in Andheri West, had been disconnected by Adani Electricity over non-payment of bills. They then allegedly stole electricity. The police have seized cables and meters that were used to illegally draw power from the main supply line.

The action under the Indian Penal Code and the Electricity Act, 2003, came on a complaint by Mihir Ashok Aaphle, an employee of Adani’s vigilance department. Some of the accused were using the stolen power for their shops, said the police.

In his complaint, Aaphle said he and his colleague Santosh Pednekar were recently alerted by their senior Rohan Rane about power theft at Amboli’s Makadpada slum. While Adani had fixed the electricity supply ratio in the area, it was found to be too high during an inspection. More checks exposed thefts by residents, said the company.

