Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced the WAVES 2025 Global Summit will be held in Mumbai from May 1 to May 4, an official statement said.

CM Fadnavis also announced that a new institution, the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT), will be set up in Mumbai.

The official statement said that the IICT, modeled on the famous Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), will be established in Goregaon’s Film City with a Rs 400 crore investment from the central government.

CM Devendra Fadnavis stated that the institute will not only be a center for education but also a hub for innovation in creative technologies. It will make Mumbai a global leader in the creative sector, just like IIT Bombay leads in engineering and technology.

The statement further said that the WAVES 2025 Global Summit, scheduled from May 1 to May 4, 2025, will be held at the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai.

The event will bring together professionals from the fields of broadcasting, film, animation, gaming, music, and digital media. The summit will also include special initiatives like WAVES Bazaar for investment opportunities, WAVES Accelerator to support new innovations, and Creatosphere, a space for idea exchange and collaboration, it said.

"Maharashtra has been granted the hosting rights for this prestigious global summit, a matter of great pride for the state. CM Fadnavis expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this opportunity. The grand conference will take place from May 1 to May 4, 2025, at the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai. The first session of the summit was organised by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, with participation from ambassadors and high commissioners from various countries," the official statement said.

Maharashtra’s role in India’s creative economy is significant, with Mumbai being the heart of Bollywood and the entertainment industry. The state is home to major studios and film institutes, making it the ideal place for such a summit. The WAVES 2025 summit will help promote India as a global hub for media and entertainment and will encourage international companies to invest in India, it said.

With over 100 countries expected to participate in the summit, the event will also provide a platform for global leaders to discuss emerging technologies, policies, and investment opportunities in the media and entertainment sector.