We are rivals, not enemies: Venkaiah Naidu gives politics lesson

At the first National Legislators' Conference Bharat, ex-VP Naidu, former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan, and others shared political learnings

Seated next to the bust of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, CM Eknath Shinde poses for the photographers before the valedictory function of the the first National Legislators’ Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat) at the Jio Centre on Saturday. Pic/NLC

Former vice-president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, now retired from active politics, has prescribed four 'Cs' --character, calibre, capacity and conduct--to be a successful leader and lawmaker. He said some intelligent people, who have replaced these with "caste, community, criminality and cash" should not be allowed to be successful. He also told the 1,500 all party legislators at the first National Legislators’ Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat), that they should treat one another as rivals not enemies.

At the Jio Centre, BKC, on Saturday, the BJP leader-turned-VP, Naidu, was joined in the session "Tale of the tall" by former president of Central Tibetan Administration, Dr Lobsang Sangay, former MP Brinda Karat, former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and prime minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar (the last three speakers came online).

“Although I am retired from active politics, I am not inactive. I keep meeting, greeting, and engaging with people. To the legislators present here, I offer these points: aim high, work hard, uphold discipline, and be punctual. Discipline is key to success,” said Venkaiah Naidu. adding that the four 'Cs' were the key to success for the elected representatives.

“Our founding fathers were acutely aware of their responsibility towards the nation's future when drafting our constitution. Therefore, we should adhere to the collective ideals it represents. Today, India is gaining recognition and respect worldwide. However, challenges persist: 20% of our people are below the poverty line; 18% are illiterate, and we have yet to achieve gender equity in public life. As elected representatives, we should contribute positively to the system's proper functioning, and respect parliamentary rules. We should be mindful of the public's perception of our conduct and strive to improve it. I suggest political parties enforce a code of conduct for their members,” he said.

“We should remember that we are rivals, not enemies. We should respect each other, counter effectively, and treat our rivals with dignity. As representatives, our conduct in assembly matters, for we are role models to many,” he said. “As we approach the Amrit Kaal period, our ultimate aim should be a stable, progressive, and strong India. Our goal is not to dominate others, but to strengthen ourselves. A self-sufficient nation is the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We must ensure wealth creation penetrates all levels of society and leads to happiness. Peace is the training wheel for progress. Without peace, we cannot focus,” he added.

Chavan said one of the most significant challenges was to preserve India as the liberal democracy and democratic republic that our founding fathers had envisioned. "Although various challenges may arise and states may follow different paths, the original concept of India—created by our founding fathers when they established the republic and penned the constitution—should never falter under our stewardship. The liberal and secular democracy we have inherited demands our unwavering commitment to strengthen it. After all, it is this very democracy that will secure India's prosperity and development in the near future,” he said.

Karat lamented bitterness in politics and appreciated MIT-National School of Government, Pune, for organising a conference on the theme of "Together for Bharat". She said, “Men and women in India have fought shoulder to shoulder in the freedom struggle. Yet, we don’t have adequate women in politics. I hope that by the year 2047, we will have 50 per cent women’s representation in Indian politics.” Gehlot said that the conference has sent a positive signal for our nation. "It's an excellent beginning. This event will serve as a significant source of inspiration, particularly for the younger generation," he said.

Later in the afternoon Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, CM Eknath Shinde and Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant, Speaker Rahul Narverkar, deputy chairman of the council Neelam Gorhe, former Lok Sabha speaker Shivraj Patil attended the valedictory function of the conference. The next conference will be hosted by Goa. Shinde ceremoniously handed Sawant the reign. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also joined the session via video. "We will have to prioritise the development of our states because that will make the country the strongest nation in the future," said Shinde, adding that the conference was the best way to share ideas, notwithstanding ideologies.