We made the move after consulting legal experts to avoid disqualification, says Chhagan Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal also said that Ajit Pawar and other leaders will decide on whether to use photos of Sharad Pawar on posters

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday said the recent developments in the party, culminating in Ajit Pawar taking oath as deputy Chief Minister, happened after legal experts were consulted to escape disqualification, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing a news conference in Mumbai, Chhagan Bhujbal also said that Ajit Pawar and other leaders will decide on whether to use photos of Sharad Pawar on posters.

Even after Sharad Pawar said his photo should be used only with his permission and by people who were of the same ideology, his photo featured on a poster set on stage where Ajit Pawar's faction met on Wednesday.

Bhujbal said 42 to 43 NCP MLAs have signed affidavits in support of Ajit Pawar.

"When it was decided to join the government under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, law experts were consulted and decisions were taken thereafter," Bhujbal was quoted as saying by PTI.

"After consulting two-four experts, steps were taken to escape disqualification," Bhujbal said.

The party's constitution and electoral rules were followed before joining the government headed by Eknath Shinde, he said.

Bhujbal was among the nine NCP leaders to take oath as minister in Sunday's ceremony.

"We had earlier suggested Sharad Pawar that his daughter be made NCP president and Ajit Pawar be allowed to handle Maharashtra," Bhujbal was quoted as saying by PTI.

Yesterday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar warned the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the party that every single ally of the BJP has eventually faced "political destruction" and they will meet the same fate.

Sharad Pawar senior was speaking at a party meeting organised here to show his strength after his nephew Ajit revolted against him and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra along with eight other NCP MLAs on Sunday.

"Those who join hands with the BJP and share power get politically destroyed eventually. To steadily weaken its political allies is the BJP's policy. There are enough examples of this in other states," Sharad Pawar said.

"Akali Dal was with the BJP for many years, but now it is nowhere. Similar situation unfolded in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar realised it and switched to an alliance with the RJD. Those who have gone with the BJP now should not think that something different will happen," the NCP president said.

(With inputs from PTI)