We must do whatever we can to keep our city cool

A scientist has been quoted as saying in a report that an anti-cyclone circulation has formed, which is causing temperatures to spike.

Representation pic

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and the surrounding Konkan coast, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha. This is the fourth heatwave alert of the season for Mumbai and other coastal areas.

Experts have stated that citizens need to avoid going out between 11.30 am and 3.30 pm. They also said we should put long-term measures in place, like increasing the amount of shade in our cities or access to water and other forms of cooling, according to the report.

As individuals, we need to take utmost precaution, rather than be dismissive about heat. Sip water regularly and be sure to cover your head when out in the afternoon sun. Also make sure you have access to a clean toilet if you are outside, as you drink a lot of water. Do find shade or a relatively cool space if you start feeling uncomfortable or try to move indoors at once. If you think that you are suffering, seek medical help at once.

Overall, we all need to try and cool down our cities. Try to get involved in activities such as tree plantation drives. Become part of the local community when it battling powers that want to take away open spaces such as parks. Educate near and dear ones on the value of trees and preserving the little green spaces that we have. Even beach and river cleaning drives are part of this.

We may be unable to make huge changes, as certain decisions are beyond us; yet, there are small steps ordinary citizens can take to ensure that the mercury does not soar too high. Beating the heat is everyone’s business.