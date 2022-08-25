We were not told about PF for many years: Jet Airways pilots

Following this paper’s bombshell exposé in airline’s PF scheme, several expat pilots say they were kept in the dark about PF for many years and are now fighting to retrieve the money as they struggle to make ends meet

Hundreds of foreign pilots worked with Jet Airways before it was grounded in 2019. Representation pic

A report in mid-day on the alleged PF scam involving Jet Airways employees and EPFO’s Kandivli office prompted a flurry of calls from the airline’s former expat pilots. Many of them said they were not told about their PF for many years. The pilots are now fighting to get back their Provident Fund accumulated over the years and the interest on it amid their struggle to find jobs.



The pilots’ claim comes at a time when the chief vigilance officer of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has been entrusted with a probe into the alleged PF settlement of Jet pilots by EPFO’s Kandivli office using fraudulent means. While Sudhir Ganvir, regional provident fund commissioner, RO, Kandivli, has been called to Delhi, his office has already suspended a social security assistant, Machindra Bamne, for allegedly receiving bribes for the settlement of Jet PF accounts in violation of rules.

EPFO’s office at Charkop, Kandivli West, faces allegations of settling PF dues of Jet employees using fraudulent means. Pic/Nimesh Dave

“Thousands of international workers joined and quit Jet Airways since October 1, 2008, but they were not apprised of their PF accounts. This also needs to be investigated thoroughly,” said the source based in Delhi.

The pilots, natives of Canada, Malaysia, Panama, European countries, Central America, Czech Republic, France, Venezuela and Portugal, said most of them are jobless and they are in dire need of money and jobs the aviation industry was badly hit during the Covid pandemic. ‘We really don’t know why our employer kept us in dark about our PF accounts initially…,” said an expat pilot from Malaysia. A majority of the pilots are in their late 50s and 60s.

A 60-year-old Canadian expat pilot said he signed a contract for $9,500 a month with Jet in 2011 that had no mention of PF or pension fund. “In 2015, I received an email from the company saying they will contribute to PF and they will set up the EPFO account for us. I worked for Jet until they were grounded but the last 3 months’ salary was never paid.” In August 2019, the pilot said, Jet employee Suchit Bagwhat directed him to an outsider name Rajveer, who took R50,000 to get his PF dues settled. “I received my PF in October of 2019, but the employee pension amount is still in my PF account.”



A former Jet Airways pilot payslip in July 2015, without PF

Bhagwat is the same executive whose email address was being circulated among former international workers. A senior commander said, “We found out from pilots of other airlines that there was a retirement fund which was deposited without us being informed that it existed. Several of us contacted Suchit Bhagwat in finance, who often did not respond to our emails or calls.”

“My monthly salary was $10,000 and total PF amount is $75,000….I have not been briefed by the Jet executives when and how will I get it,” he said. His Indian wife said she was 9-month pregnant when he lost the job with no salary for three months. Some pilots have become trainers to keep the kitchen fire burning, while others are flying for low-cost airlines. There are a few expat pilots who have received their PF amount but their interests are still stuck at EPFO, Kandivli. PF officials and Jet executives told these expat pilots that they are ‘not entitled’ to get the interest of their PF amount.

“I was told by Swaroop that Suchit had said that his contact in the PF office had indicated that I was not entitled to the interest,” said a 63-year-old pilot from Trinidad and Tobago who put in 8 years in the company. “This wasn't logical to me. It was in my account and the interest was generated by my money in the same account. Why I am not entitled to receive it?”. He said a colleague told him about how to go online and access the PF account. “We were never informed by email or letter about the PF. My PF interest, which is close to $25,000, is still pending,” he said. A Malaysian expat pilot said the company deducted his PF from his dues for Jan-March 2019, but never deposited it with EPFO, Kandivli.



The pilot’s payslip in August 2015, with the insertion of PF component

“I hope the government of India will give justice to expat pilots… It is hard for me to run the house but the Jet executives in connivance with a handful of PF officials have messed up our PF amount…though I am 51 at present and cannot withdraw the PF amount but how will they pay me when I attain my eligible age to get my PF money?” said a pilot from Malaysia. A 57-year-old Czech pilot said, “I will be entitled to withdraw my PF amount [approx $90,000] next year. Jet is yet to pay my three months salary which is approx $60,000. I have written a number of mails to Jet and PF officials but they never respond.”

