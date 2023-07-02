Aaditya, Sunil Raut say crowd at rally reveals their popularity, sure to be back in power

In a show of strength, Sena workers occupied the street from BMC HQ to Metro cinema. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article We will bulldoze them: Aaditya Thackeray challenges Maharashtra government x 00:00

We are waiting for the elections. We challenge the government to take on the elections if they dare. After coming to power, we will put all those behind bars who are involved in corruption. So think before signing any file,” Aaditya Thackeray challenged the present state government and BMC officials during the protest rally held on Saturday. Aaditya alleged that few ex-corporators are getting calls from IPS officials to join the “Khoke” government and that they will soon expose them all.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) held a morcha outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Saturday to protest against alleged irregularities in the civic body over the past year. The protest was led by MLA Aaditya Thackeray, but Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray didn’t attend the rally.

The rally was announced a day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde approved a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into irregularities amounting to R12,024 crore in various works carried out by the BMC between November 2019 and October 2022 during a tenure of MVA in the state. Aaditya Thackeray made an emotional appeal to the public at the rally.

“A few days back the BMC bulldozed our Shakha in Bandra which had photos of our supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Keep it in your mind forever and we will bulldoze them in the future,” said Aaditya while ending his speech.

He also spoke in detail about the various alleged corruption at BMC level including the R6,080 crore road contracts, R1,700 crore beautification project, sanitation machine and R263 crore street furniture contract. “When we came to power 25 years ago BMC was in deficit and last year it had FDs worth R92,000 crore. This is our city and our corporation and we will not let anyone make money from it.” He added further that the BMC has completed various ambitious infrastructure projects in the last 25 years, but this government started SIT probe. “Why don’t they start SIT probe in Nagpur, Nashik, Pune and Thane municipal corporation?” asked Aaditya.

Sunil Raut, the Sena leader received cheer from the attendees. “This massive rally is proof that whenever elections are held, Sena will come into power. The BMC office is closed today, but they all have their ears to this rally.”

MLA Sunil Prabhu said, “In the last 25 years, the BMC built massive health infrastructure including four medical hospitals and more than 250 grassroot primary health centres. The BMC built dams with its own funds. And these people who were with us till 2017 now ask us what we have done in all these years?”