Weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm and lightning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts for the next two days.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds for November 25 and November 26.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) over one or two places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts.

Meanwhile, concerns over the air quality in Mumbai seem never-ending as the city still finds itself in the 'moderate' category. According to the data from the SAMEER App, Mumbai's air quality index was 155 at 9 am.

The IMD said that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai are likely to be around 35 degrees Celcius and 24 degrees Celcius respectively.

According to the data collated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) several areas in the city reported poor air quality, while others were in the moderate category with only two exceptions. Both Borivali and Worli reported satisfactory air quality with AQI at 89 and 99 respectively.

Meanwhile, areas like Bandra Kurla Complex, Malad, Colaba, Sewri, Kandivali, etc reported AQI exceeding 200. BKC's AQI was at 205, Malad's at 237, and Colaba's at 213. Sewri's AQI was at 220 and Kandivali's was the highest at 267.

Thane and Navi Mumbai too reported 'moderate' air quality with AQI at 149 and 129 respectively. Nerul node had the lowest AQI of 116 followed by Kalamboli at 119.

According to IQAir's live city ranking, a Swiss company that specialises in air quality monitoring, Delhi and Kolkata rank second and third with AQI at 414 and 242 respectively. Pakistan's Lahore topped the list with AQI 486. Meanwhile, Mumbai ranked eighth.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe, and above 450 severe plus.