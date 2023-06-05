Breaking News
Weather update: Low pressure over Southeast Arabian sea by June 6, depression in subsequent 36 hours

Updated on: 05 June,2023 09:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea in middle tropospheric levels

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea in middle tropospheric levels.


A low-pressure area has formed over the same region and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels, said the IMD. As per the weather bureau, it is likely to move nearly northwards become Well Marked Low Pressure Area by tomorrow morning and concentrate into a Depression over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea during subsequent 36 hours.


Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Bihar, east Jharkhand and West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.


Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka; isolated to scattered activity over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 05th-07th; Lakshadweep, Kerala during 07th-09th and South Interior Karnataka on June 7.

