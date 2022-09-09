Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP demands apology from MVA govt for 'beautifying' Yakub Memon's grave
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Mumbai: Rain hits peak hour Central Railway services
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Mumbai sees 290 Covid cases and two deaths
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Weather update Moderate rainfall with possibility of thundershowers likely in Mumbai today says BMC

Weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of thundershowers likely in Mumbai today, says BMC

Updated on: 09 September,2022 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

A high tide of 4.52 metre is expected at 11.16 am, while another high tide of 4.25 metre is expected at 11.27 pm in Mumbai today

Weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of thundershowers likely in Mumbai today, says BMC

Pedestrians holding umbrellas walk down a road during monsoon rains in Mumbai. Pic/PTI


Mumbaikars are likely to witness moderate rainfall with possibility of thundershowers. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that moderate rainfall with possibility of thundershowers at isolated places in Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday.


Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.52 metre is expected at 11.16 am, while another high tide of 4.25 metre is expected at 11.27 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.11 metre is likely to occur at 5.22 pm on September 9.

Also Read: Anant Chaturdashi 2022: BMC not to allow devotees into sea for visarjan after IMD predicts thunderstorms


According to the IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1745.5 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 2289.2 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C. 

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.9°C.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK