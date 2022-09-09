Weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of thundershowers likely in Mumbai today, says BMC

A high tide of 4.52 metre is expected at 11.16 am, while another high tide of 4.25 metre is expected at 11.27 pm in Mumbai today

Pedestrians holding umbrellas walk down a road during monsoon rains in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Mumbaikars are likely to witness moderate rainfall with possibility of thundershowers. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that moderate rainfall with possibility of thundershowers at isolated places in Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.52 metre is expected at 11.16 am, while another high tide of 4.25 metre is expected at 11.27 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.11 metre is likely to occur at 5.22 pm on September 9.

According to the IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1745.5 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 2289.2 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.9°C.

