
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Weather updates IMD issues thunderstorm warning for several districts in Maharashtra

Weather updates: IMD issues thunderstorm warning for several districts in Maharashtra

Updated on: 27 December,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

IMD issues orange and yellow alerts for districts, warns of thunderstorms, hail, and gusty winds

IMD has issued light rainfall alert for several districts. File pic/Ashish Raje

The IMD has issued a light rainfall alert for Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, alongside an orange alert for Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, and Ahilyanagar. Additionally, multiple districts in Maharashtra are under a yellow alert for the day, indicating possibilities of thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall on Friday.


Sunil Kamble, director of IMD’s Colaba station, explained this unseasonal rain forecast: “Due to the interaction of two to three weather systems, there is a high possibility of thunderstorm activity in the northern Maharashtra region. This is why an orange alert has been issued for some districts. Meanwhile, the surrounding districts have been given a yellow alert for similar reasons.”


He further elaborated, “When two wind systems interact and their directions are upwards in equal and opposite magnitudes, it leads to the formation of certain cloud types, which can result in thunderstorms.”


maharashtra Weather heavy rains India Meteorological Department IMD Forecast mumbai mumbai news

