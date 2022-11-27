Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you this week? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

You need to put efforts to keep relationships harmonious. Those involved in a legal matter need to be mindful and handled in the right way.

Health Tip: Pay attention to health issues; don’t let it worsen. If rone to respiratory ailments, take extra care.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Use your advantages at the right moment, in right way. Put extra efforts where needed; do not be lazy.

Health Tip: Stay committed to your lifestyle change, and avoid anything that is not sustainable. Take time off if you feel you need a break.





Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Unclear situation need to be seen from a fresh perspective. Be proactive while handling investments, and make the most of

all opportunities.

Health Tip: Those with chronic health issues must follow their doctors’ guidelines carefully. Consult specialist while dealing with an inherited health issue.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Push yourself at work, especially if you are coasting alone on a project. Singles who met someone should communicate clearly and unambiguously.

Health Tip: If you need an elective surgery, ensure there is all the post-operative support needed. Drink enough water.





Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Avoid coming across as harsh, if there is a difference of opinion. Handle finances with care, especially on a budget.

Health Tip: Consult doctor and do not self-medicate if you feel unwell. Strengthening yourself from inside out.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Follow etiquettes while interacting with people at work. Those planning an engagement or a wedding should stick to budgets.

Health Tip: Look at lifestyle changes positively, and implement them in a disciplined manner. Make sure your fitness routine is age and health appropriate.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Self-introspect and take a stock of your journey. Balance work and personal life as best possible in

the circumstances.

Health Tip: Your diet plan change should be sustainable. Those who like to have more than a few drinks when socializing should cut back slightly.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Stay out of situations that don’t involve you, even if it’s a family matter. Businesspersons should improve their product, with trends in mind.

Health Tip: Choose workouts carefully if you tend to have problems with your hipbones or knees. Get enough rest, sleep well.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Use things that are out of your control to improve your current situations. Stick to making traditional and safe investment choices.

Health Tip: Research if you want to start new treatment or diet plan, especially if it is expensive. Make lifestyle changes slowly.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Speak up for yourself, but use appropriate language. New ideas have potential, but you need to work on it before it is viable.

Health Tip: Issues with the reproductive system should be seen immediately. Those who need to get their health back on track would need to remain disciplined.





Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

If you met someone new, don’t let the past influence your perception of them. Pay attention to advice from a mentor or senior.

Health Tip: Exercise outdoors every day. Those with asthma and other respiratory ailments need to take extra care of them.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Spend quality time with your family and friends. If you want to start a new business, be sure about your finances.

Health Tip: Don’t go to extremes while taking care of you. Pay attention to niggling health issues before it worsens.





