Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

A wrong word or inappropriate tone of voice from you while interacting with your boss or seniors could cause unnecessary unpleasantness. Avoid risky investments.

Relationship tip: Be mindful about what you say on group chats, and avoid gossip as much as possible. Prioritize important equations over casual ones.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Any legal matter needs to be handled very carefully, and competently. Don’t allow any sense of apathy or boredom get the better of you.

Relationship tip: Step back and look at the situation from a higher perspective if you find yourself disagreeing with a friend.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Respond promptly to communication from your boss or seniors. Any blocks you might be experiencing may be largely self-created. Don’t limit yourself based on the past.

Relationship tip: Resolve any disagreements promptly. Take responsibility for what you need to do to keep relationships thriving.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Listen to your intuition if you are handling any property matters. Those on a religious path can achieve a breakthrough.

Relationship tip: Express yourself appropriately, and look for solutions that are mutually acceptable. A younger person in the family may need guidance.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Handle any challenges with a traditional and slightly conservative perspective. Be mindful about what you post online, especially if it is a strong opinion.

Relationship tip: Deal with conflicts with calmness. Singles looking for a match online need to do their own research.





Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Think carefully before making any impulsive decision. Review all your options before making a choice. Take extra care of your health.

Relationship tip: Say what you need to, without being harsh or rude. Try not to talk about personal issues with friends who don’t care.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Those with a limited budget need to be mindful with their spending. Be patient with any stuck or slow moving situation that is not in your control.

Relationship tip: Be careful about whose advice you take, especially if it is extreme. Make time for old friends you have not connected with for some time.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Make sure you are prepared for meetings. You need to make swift financial decisions.

Relationship tip: Put in your best and give relationships the respect they require. Handle challenges calmly.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Handle competitors or difficult colleagues intelligently. Put in your best in situations out of your control.

Relationship tip: Say nothing if you are unsure about how to handle a person or situation. You may need to distance yourself from certain people.





Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Go with your heart if you are unsure about a situation. Those with health issues need to take care of themselves.

Relationship tip: Think before making any commitments. Handle difficult people calmly, and don’t allow yourself to lose your temper.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Those on a limited budget need to avoid online shopping. Check presentations and documents before sending them out.

Relationship tip: Use your advantages to sort out an issue with someone close to you. Singles, be careful with your personal details.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Choose carefully if you need to make an important decision. Pay attention to legal matters, and ensure that paperwork is accurate.

Relationship tip: Those in a complicated relationship need to be sure about what they want.





