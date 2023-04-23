Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Listen to this article Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Be mindful about what you say at work, and consciously maintain a cordial equation with colleagues. Handle family finances and investments with care.

Relationship tip: Listen to your intuition if you need to deal with any conflict or misunderstanding. Remember that there are always two sides to any story.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Pay attention to, and make the best use of opportunities without wasting time. Those on a limited budget need to be extra careful with expenses.

Relationship tip: Keep communication clear and don’t complicate matters. Let go of any friendships you have outgrown.





Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Making decisions out of habit would only mean situations remaining the same. Handle any complicated situation at work with care and with a lot of thought.

Relationship tip: Make time for childhood and school friends. Those who are a part of multiple friend groups need to choose whom they spend time with.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Handle any unexpected situation in the best manner possible. Blend a traditional approach with modern thinking at work.

Relationship tip: Pay attention to the way you interact with elders.This is a positive time for close relationships. Make time for the people who matter.





Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

A new idea has potential but you need to work on it before it is viable. Be conservative with both spending and investing.

Relationship tip: Pay attention to your equation with your father, or a father figure. Don’t trust everyone, as people have their own agendas.





Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Do what is right, even if it the tougher choice. This is a good time to upgrade your skills or learn something new.

Relationship tip: Pay attention to your equation with a friend or relative who is abroad or in another city. Communicate clearly and speak your mind.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Make sure you understand any advice you get from a senior or mentor. Avoid making hasty financial decisions.

Relationship tip: A minor issue can become problematic if there is a clash of wills. Stay away from gossip, as what you say could be used against you.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Respond rather than react to situations. Be very sure about what you want before making any career decisions.

Relationship tip: Nurture close relationships, and do not take people who care for you for granted.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Be mindful of what you say online. Make use of the advantages you have, and find an appropriate balance.

Relationship tip: Think very carefully before taking any advice. Those in a long distance marriage or relationship should try to spend more time together.





Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Look at situations as they are, instead of engaging in wistful thinking. Make any important decisions only after careful thought.

Relationship tip: Pay attention to your interactions with elders in the family. Say what you mean and mean what you say, but politely.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Let go of any self-created blocks or restrictions, and take an honest look at the choices you have. Be willing to make the changes you know you need to.

Relationship tip: Let go of friendships that are toxic. Make an extra effort to keep in touch with friends and relatives abroad.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Make sure you are given right advice in any legal matter. Reply to emails and text messages as promptly as possible.

Relationship tip: Do not react in an extreme manner if you are angry or upset. Avoid people who gossip.





