Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Look at the larger picture while making decisions, and do not overlook small factors. This is a positive time for relationships, provided you give them the importance due to them.

Life tip: Think out of the box and do not limit yourself by looking at the past. Expand your horizons and nurture your dreams.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Be very mindful about what you say as you could be misunderstood, or your words twisted and used against you. This is a positive time for investments and finances.

Life tip: Make time to have fun and do what gives you joy. Consciously make it a point to enjoy every step in the journey called life.





Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Be aware of people who have their own agenda, and do not get manipulated. Take a little extra care of your health, even if it means slowing down and not over-scheduling your day.

Life tip: Stand up for yourself when you need to, and do not let other people sideline you. The challenges you face will make

you stronger.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

You have the capacity to face any challenges, if you make the right choices. Understand any new investment opportunity thoroughly before deciding to invest.

Life tip: Do not allow yourself to get deterred from your goals. Move on from situations you have outgrown.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Be careful while interacting with people you know like to gossip and/or are troublemakers. Those who want to move abroad should think the decision out very carefully.

Life tip: Listen to your intuition, especially when it is saying something you do not want to hear. Learn from mistakes, don’t repeat them.





Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Speak up if you need to, but ensure what you say cannot be used against you. Look for long-term growth while making investments.

Life tip: Take action in the direction of your dreams. Focusing on gratitude for what you already have will draw in more abundance.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Do not ignore any situation at home in the hope that it will just go away. Make sure you get enough restful sleep, and try to maintain a balanced lifestyle.

Life tip: Take time to renew your energy and totally relax– new awareness and insights often emerge when you are in this state.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Being clear-headed while making decisions is important, especially if you have many options. Intelligently use all the resources at your disposal.

Life tip: Blocks in your life which can’t be overcome just mean that you need to correct your course.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Let go of habits and situations that no longer work for you. Any chronic health issue would require focused attention. Do not get pushed into making an investment you are not comfortable with.

Life tip: Be willing to get out of your comfort zone and make the changes you know you need to. Challenges are only catalysts to growth.





Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

A small issue could be blown out of proportion if you get emotional. Take on a loan only if you are confident about paying it back.

Life tip: It is alright to feel uncertain, but don’t let fears stop you from doing what you need to do. Take necessary action despite your fears.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be patient and do not expect immediate results. Advice from a friend will help, even if you do not like it.

Life tip: Clear out physical as well as mental clutter. Release situations that do not empower you, even if it is a frightening prospect.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Look to the past, but only in the context of lessons learnt. Reach out to a friend you trust if you need advice.

Life tip: Slow down, move away from the rapid pace of life and make time to practice stillness. Pay attention to messages from your intuition.





