Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Take a good look at your investments and also spending patterns if you want to make any changes in the new year. This is a positive time for those who want to conceive a child.

Karmic tip: Making time for a creative hobby will be relaxing, and you will get the chance to develop life skills.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Small changes go a long way. You need not overwhelm yourself by trying to do too much at once. Focus on sustainable decisions rather than quick results.

Karmic tip: Live fearlessly, and do what is right without fearing people or needing to impress them. This is a good time to do some shadow work.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Let go of habits that are not the best, and build new ones, making sure they are sustainable. Those who are very busy need to consciously make time for family.

Karmic tip: True strength lies in the ability to know when we need to correct your course. Look at situations from the other person’s point of view.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Those who want to renovate or redecorate their homes need to be sure about what they want. Older Cancerians might want to modify their food and fitness habits.

Karmic tip: Choose your friends and the company you spend time with carefully. A close knit community can be a source of strength and support.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Nurturing relationships is important, but you must not allow yourself be taken advantage of by friends and relatives. Avoid getting into complex situations that are not sustainable.

Karmic tip: Speak out when you need to, but make sure you understand both sides of the situation.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Don’t allow a small disagreement to get blown out of proportion. Listen to your instincts when dealing with any situation regarding your family or your household.

Karmic tip: Make the most of opportunities to learn something new and improve yourself, even if it takes you out of your comfort zone.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Remain committed to any goals you set for yourself, and maintain the discipline you need to achieve them. Small changes will make a big difference over time.

Karmic tip: Recognise the truth for what it is, so that you can make appropriate decisions unclouded by bias.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Take action when you have to, but be sensitive to the needs of the situation. Focus on building bridges, and do not alienate others unnecessarily.

Karmic tip: Pay attention to your thoughts and the words you speak. Focus on positivity, and appropriate language when you are emotionally wound up.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Be mindful about whom you trust, especially people you may have met recently. Look at any information very carefully before making decisions.

Karmic tip: Work on yourself at all levels: mental, physical, and emotional. You are capable of much more than you think you are. Don’t let doubts get in your way.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Do not let anyone, even someone in an authority position take you for granted. Handle any sensitive situations with stability and focus, and find viable solutions.

Karmic tip: Trust yourself and what is true to your heart. Belief in your convictions and faith in the process will keep you focused and on track.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Clarity about what you want to achieve is important. Don’t allow yourself to get confused by other peoples’ opinions. Take extra care of your health.

Karmic tip: Reclaim the parts of you that are stuck in the past and look at life from the viewpoint of strength and faith in yourself.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Think before making any commitment you may not be able to keep. Those dealing with a chronic illness might want to look at making lifestyle changes.

Karmic tip: Doing what is right as far as society is concerned may not always be good for your soul.