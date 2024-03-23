Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Consciously hang on to your power if you are in a situation where others want to overrule you in an arbitrary manner. Let go of the past and focus on the present.

Relationship tip: Any challenges you are facing will only make you stronger. Remember that real power is silent and does not need to assert itself or use force.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Any health related issue should get sorted out slowly, and you must continue with any lifestyle modifications you have incorporated. This is a good time to reassess your investment portfolio.

Relationship tip: Some relationships or friendships may need a little extra effort on your part to keep them going.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Stick to time schedules at work, and do not depend much on others if possible. Those with kidney related health issues need to take a little extra care of themselves.

Relationship tip: Be wary of anyone who tries to sweet talk you. Be willing to change you attitude and opinion if the situation warrants.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Finding the balance that works for you may require creative solutions and adjustments with how you schedule your day.

Relationship tip: Be supportive of any friend who needs someone to talk to, even if you do not have a solution for them. Focus on the people you know care for you genuinely.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Clarify a situation before giving any strong response which might not be in proportional to the facts. Sort and release habits that no longer work.

Relationship tip: Close relationships and friendships would need a little nurturing. Singles should take new equations slowly.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Be willing to try new things, and get unstuck from the past. Look at situations from a zoomed out perspective, and expand your horizons as to what you think is possible.

Relationship tip: Focus on maintaining a peaceful environment at home. This is a positive time for friendships and relationships.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Doing what is right is always the correct option in the long run, and you should not try to take shortcuts. Make sure any financial planning is

easily sustainable.

Relationship tip: Be very mindful about what you say on social media and in messages.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Think very carefully if you need to make an important decision which would have long term consequences. Be proactive and cautious while making new investments.

Relationship tip: Avoid talking about personal matters with friends you are not sure you can trust. Work on your equation with a elder in the family.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Look at any complicated situation from all angles, and make the best possible decision in the circumstances. Remain focused on your goals ,and do not indulge lazy moods.

Relationship tip: Stay away from friends who only want something from you. Give relationships space to grow.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Think big, but don’t be impulsive in the choices you make. Those dealing with any chronic health issue need to be a little extra disciplined with their lifestyle.

Relationship tip: There is a difference between being protective and overprotective with loved ones.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be proactive at work, but make sure you do not antagonise your boss. Understand any new idea very thoroughly before committing to it.

Relationship tip: Make sure you do not misunderstand a message. This is a positive time for singles.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Try not to fall back into any old habits you need to leave behind completely. Those wanting to make a career change need to have a comprehensive plan in place.

Relationship tip: Allow friendships to grow at their own pace, but do your part too. A relationship may need effort to keep it going.