Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Aparna Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.
Aries
March 21 – April 19
Consciously hang on to your power if you are in a situation where others want to overrule you in an arbitrary manner. Let go of the past and focus on the present.
Relationship tip: Any challenges you are facing will only make you stronger. Remember that real power is silent and does not need to assert itself or use force.
Taurus
April 20 – May 20
Any health related issue should get sorted out slowly, and you must continue with any lifestyle modifications you have incorporated. This is a good time to reassess your investment portfolio.
Relationship tip: Some relationships or friendships may need a little extra effort on your part to keep them going.
Gemini
May 21 – June 20
Stick to time schedules at work, and do not depend much on others if possible. Those with kidney related health issues need to take a little extra care of themselves.
Relationship tip: Be wary of anyone who tries to sweet talk you. Be willing to change you attitude and opinion if the situation warrants.
Cancer
June 21 – July 22
Finding the balance that works for you may require creative solutions and adjustments with how you schedule your day.
Relationship tip: Be supportive of any friend who needs someone to talk to, even if you do not have a solution for them. Focus on the people you know care for you genuinely.
Leo
July 23 – Aug 22
Clarify a situation before giving any strong response which might not be in proportional to the facts. Sort and release habits that no longer work.
Relationship tip: Close relationships and friendships would need a little nurturing. Singles should take new equations slowly.
Virgo
Aug 23 – Sept 22
Be willing to try new things, and get unstuck from the past. Look at situations from a zoomed out perspective, and expand your horizons as to what you think is possible.
Relationship tip: Focus on maintaining a peaceful environment at home. This is a positive time for friendships and relationships.
Libra
Sept 23 – Oct 22
Doing what is right is always the correct option in the long run, and you should not try to take shortcuts. Make sure any financial planning is
easily sustainable.
Relationship tip: Be very mindful about what you say on social media and in messages.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Think very carefully if you need to make an important decision which would have long term consequences. Be proactive and cautious while making new investments.
Relationship tip: Avoid talking about personal matters with friends you are not sure you can trust. Work on your equation with a elder in the family.
Sagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Look at any complicated situation from all angles, and make the best possible decision in the circumstances. Remain focused on your goals ,and do not indulge lazy moods.
Relationship tip: Stay away from friends who only want something from you. Give relationships space to grow.
Capricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Think big, but don’t be impulsive in the choices you make. Those dealing with any chronic health issue need to be a little extra disciplined with their lifestyle.
Relationship tip: There is a difference between being protective and overprotective with loved ones.
Aquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Be proactive at work, but make sure you do not antagonise your boss. Understand any new idea very thoroughly before committing to it.
Relationship tip: Make sure you do not misunderstand a message. This is a positive time for singles.
Pisces
Feb 19 – March 21
Try not to fall back into any old habits you need to leave behind completely. Those wanting to make a career change need to have a comprehensive plan in place.
Relationship tip: Allow friendships to grow at their own pace, but do your part too. A relationship may need effort to keep it going.